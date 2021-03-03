BAILEYTON — Cloudland’s methodical comeback came up short on Wednesday night.
The Lady Highlanders nearly erased a double-digit deficit, but fell 55-42 to North Greene in the Region 1-A basketball championship game in front of a raucous crowd at North Greene.
Cloudland will travel to Oneida on Saturday for their substate matchup, while North Greene will play host Tellico Plains.
Jasmine Birchfield scored 22 points for Cloudland in the game to pace all scorers while Breezy Savage led North Greene with 19 points.
FIRST QUARTER GOES NORTH GREENE’S WAY
The Lady Huskies came out of the gate on fire.
After Birchfield gave Cloudland a 5-4 lead two minutes into the game, North Greene’s Shelby Davenport and Savage hit key shots to spark a 21-5 run to end the quarter.
Savage finished the opening quarter with 10 points, while Davenport — who was named the MVP of the tournament — tallied eight points in the frame.
CLOUDLAND GETS BACK IN THE GAME
The Lady ‘Landers, however, were not going to go down without a fight.
The Cloudland defense came up big, limiting North Greene opportunities and holding the Lady Huskies without a made field goal over the quarter.
Birchfield scored seven points in the quarter, while Ella Benfield hit two key shots from the block as the Lady ‘Landers trimmed the NG lead to six points at the half.
The third quarter saw momentum continue to stay with the Lady ‘Landers as shots from Mandy Benfield and Birchfield pulled Cloudland within two points with 5:24 left in the third quarter.
After a quick NG run, a pair of free throws as well as back-to-back shots from Ella Benfield saw Cloudland close the gap back to three points heading to the fourth quarter.
The Lady ‘Landers closed the gap to one in the opening minute of the final quarter, but North Greene slowly pulled away over the final six minutes to take the win.
LEADERS
Ella Benfield scored 12 points for the Cloudland cause, while Mandy Benfield and McKinney had four points apiece.
Davenport added 16 points for North Greene.
UP NEXT
For the second straight season, Cloudland will travel to Oneida for substate action as Cloudland looks to avenge last season’s heartbreaking loss to the Lady Indians.
Oneida handed Tellico Plains their first loss of the season in the Region 2-A championship game.