The Volunteer girls had a strong bounce-back to down Unicoi County in Wednesday’s opening game of the Hardee’s Classic basketball tournament.
Taking control of the game in the second quarter, the Lady Falcons defeated the Lady Devils 51-37 in the first of two consolation bracket semifinals at the David Crockett High School Gymnasium. Ava Jackson finished with a game-high 14 points and Veda Barton scored 11 for the Lady Falcons (3-2), who pulled out to a 34-17 halftime lead.
It came after a disappointing loss to West Ridge in the opening round of the tournament.
“We played strong in the first half, attacked more and had some shots fall,” Volunteer coach Tyrone Smith said. “We only scored 18 points in the second half. I don’t want to put shade on our parade, but we’ve got to get better. A win is always good, but we have to keep it on track.”
Barton’s strong play on the interior was a key. Guard Audrey Evans sparked the Volunteer offense with her dribble-drive attack and ended with eight points. Elise McKinney added six in the victory.
“Veda woke up today. I’ve been hard on her the last two days, but she got in the gym early,” Smith said. “All of them have been there early. The West Ridge game, they felt they should have won that game. Audrey Evans, she’s the glue that keeps us together. She’s a great senior leader. I’m going to hate when she graduates. She don’t shoot that much, but she can shoot.”
Olivia Bailey paced the Lady Devils (2-3) with 13 points. Allie Lingerfelt came through with nine points and Faith Bennett scored six.
West Greene 53, Tennessee High 50
The Lady Buffaloes (3-1) got the upper hand after one tie and six lead changes in a dramatic fourth quarter.
Down by 11 points at the half, the Lady Vikings (2-3) rallied to tie the game at 34-apiece on a 3-point shot by Macie Strouth with 3:12 left in the third quarter. They kept pressing on and pulled ahead 37-36 on Mac Newport’s 3-pointer at the buzzer.
The action was back-and-forth before a Tayli Rader free throw gave West Greene the lead for good. Rader had a game-high 19 points and Taylor Lawson ended with a dozen.
Post player Keeley Canter was a force in the paint to lead Tennessee High with 15 points. Newport totaled 12 points.