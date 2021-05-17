The Elizabethton softball team saw everything play out according to plan on Monday.
The Lady Cyclones tallied 10 hits and capitalized on nine Claiborne errors to roll to an 8-0 victory in the Region 1-AA semifinals to clinch a berth in Wednes- day’s championship game as well as a spot in the sectional round.
“It was just our type of game,” Elizabethton head coach Kenny Hardin said. “We have to put the ball in play and put pressure on people — it will come in the form of an error or it will come in the form of a base hit. We are going to run and get runners thrown out — things like that. It is just the way we play.
“That is a good team that we just played. I have seen them play three times and I knew they were going to be a fit coming in here.”
Elizabethton will play at Greeneville in Wednesday’s Region 1-AA final.
“For this bunch and from where we started with all the young kids we have, it means the world to us,” Hardin said. “After losing our season last year, this is just so special to us.”
DOMINANT DEFENSE
Led by Madisun Pritchard, the Lady Cyclones were stingy from the first pitch.
Pritchard allowed just two hits with 12 strikeouts.
Elizabethton allowed just seven baserunners all game.
LADY CYCLONES TAKE CHARGE
The second inning saw Elizabethton take control.
After Pritchard opened the inning with a single, Kallista Deprimo and Kenidy Harris both got aboard via error to load the bases.
Mollie Johnson drove the first run of the game in with a sacrifice bunt, and Deprimo scored off an error in the next at-bat. Maely Ingram drove in Harris to give EHS a 3-0 lead after the second.
Maddie O’Quinn scored off a Lady Bulldog error in the third, and the Lady Cyclones scored two more runs in the fourth to the lead to 6-0.
Elizabethton capped the scoring with two more runs in the home side of the fifth.
EHS LEADERS
Ingram was 3 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs and a double to pace the Lady Cyclone attack at the plate. Ember Jensen added two hits and an RBI, while M. O’Quinn, Cheyenne Poiroux, and Emma O’Quinn each drove in a run.
UP NEXT
The regional title and a home sectional game will be at stake when Elizabethton meets Greeneville on Wednesday at Hardin Park. The Lady Greene Devils earned a spot after dispatching Unicoi County 14-4 on Monday.
First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.