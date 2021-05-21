The Elizabethton softball team left it all on the field Friday afternoon.
The Lady Cyclones, however, came up short in their quest for the Class AA state tournament as Gibbs captured a 4-0 victory in Class AA sectional action.
“I thought we hit the ball fairly well, but it just seemed to be right at them and they made every play,” Elizabethton coach Ken Hardin said. “What can you say? Sometimes you have to tip your hat. I am still proud of my kids and I wouldn’t trade them for anything.”
DEFENSIVE BATTLE FROM THE ONSET
It was apparent from the first pitch that runs would be hard to come by.
The Lady Cyclones kept putting the ball in play with a consistent offensive attack, but Gibbs seemed to have an answer each time.
“We had a couple of strikeouts and put the ball in play,” Hardin said. “We did what we usually do and they just made the plays.”
The Lady Eagles were able to take the lead in the third with two runs and added single runs in the sixth and seventh as Elizabethton continued to battle.
EHS LEADERS
Mollie Johnson and Maely Ingram each recorded a hit for the Lady Cyclones. Madisun Pritchard struck out three batters in the pitching circle.
SEIZING THE OPPORTUNITY
A year after seeing their 2020 season end before it got started, Elizabethton made the most of this one.
The Lady Cyclones finished with a 28-7 mark and claimed the Region 1-AA and District 1-AA titles.
“It is incredible to just be on the field,” Hardin said. “You can look out there and see how close they are — my heart breaks for them. We are fortunate to be here with all of the stuff going on.”
“We are very thankful and very grateful to have the opportunity to do what we did this year.”