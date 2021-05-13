ELIZABETHTON — Elizabethton posted two convincing wins to capture the 2021 District 1-AA softball championship Thursday.
The Lady Cyclones, now 26-6, produced victories of 6-0 and 10-3 over Unicoi County to take the program’s first district crown since 2018, which was over Unicoi County with two wins out of the losers’ bracket.
Furthermore, Elizabethton snapped a four-game skid in the postseason against the Lady Blue Devils.
With the outcome, Elizabethton will host a Region 1-AA semifinal contest Monday while Unicoi County, with a 22-18 record, has to travel. District 2-AA tournament action was still in progress.
“They’ve done that all year,” Elizabethton coach Ken Hardin, the Three Rivers Conference coach of the year, said about his team’s relentlessness. “They’ve done everything we’ve asked them to. They’ve worked so hard to get where they’re at. It has been a total team effort. It’s been a different player every night.”
Three Rivers Conference pitcher of the year Madisun Pritchard hurled two complete games for ‘Betsy. She gave up three runs — only one was earned — on a total of 12 hits in the 14 innings. Pritchard struck out 17 Lady Blue Devils and only issued two walks in the contests.
“They gave her a lead,” Hardin said, “and I told her, ‘I know you’re tired, just keep on throwing it.’ She did and she wanted to be out there.”
Elizabethton 6, Unicoi County 0 (Game 1)
Elizabethton went up in the second frame after two outs were posted. Kenidy Harris was hit by a pitch before Cheyenne Poiroux (2 for 3, 2 runs) pounded a double to the fence in center field.
From there, Emma O’Quinn flipped the line up with a sharp, two-run single up the middle.
An inning later, the Lady Cyclones tacked on a third run as Kallista Deprimo powered a sacrifice fly to right field with the bases loaded. Maddie O’Quinn scored on the play after her lead-off double to center.
The fourth inning saw another Lady Cyclone run in the form of a Poiroux home run.
Pritchard helped her own cause with a no-doubt, two-run homer to left field. Ember Jensen led off the fifth inning with a single into shallow right field, setting up Pritchard.
Caroline Podvin, the Three Rivers Conference player of the year, had a pair of hits for the Lady Blue Devils.
Elizabethton 10, Unicoi County 3 (Game 2)
Unicoi struck early in the deciding contest as Betsabe Chavez lined a single into center field. Hannah Shelton cruised in from third after a single followed by a stolen base along with an error on the throw.
Elizabethton answered as Maely Ingram led off her team’s first inning with the first of her two triples, sending the ball into the right-field corner. Maddie O’Quinn then reached on a fielder’s choice as her sharp ground ball to shortstop Chavez was thrown home — but too late to get a sliding Ingram.
Harris powered a second-inning home run to center field after Mollie Johnson led the inning off with a single. An inning later, Harris delivered a two-out RBI single into center.
With a little help, the Devils posted a pair of runs in the fourth. Unicoi loaded the bases before an RBI single to center by Destiny Bridges.
Shelton sent a ball to shortstop Ember Jensen, who misplayed it to prolong the inning. Kendall Hensley scored on that two-out play.
Elizabethton padded its advantage with three fourth-inning runs. Jensen had an RBI single through the left side before Pritchard lofted a sacrifice fly near the left-field line. An RBI double by Deprimo made it a 7-3 game.
Three more EHS runs came in the fifth, when Ingram socked a two-run triple before scoring on a Maddie O’Quinn bunt single.
Harris paced a 15-hit Cyclone assault with a 4-for-4 effort, adding three RBIs. Ingram (2 runs, 2 RBIs), Deprimo, Emma O’Quinn (2 runs) and Maddie O’Quinn (2 RBIs) contributed two hits apiece.
Shelton suffered the pitching loss with 4 1/3 innings of work. She led her team offensively by going 2 for 4.