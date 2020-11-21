ELIZABETHTON — A constant suffocating defense and making big shots when needed is often a good recipe for winning basketball games.
Elizabethton came out on fire Saturday night inside Treadway Gym, making four of its first five 3-pointers to hit Science Hill with a 12-0 run.
The Lady Cyclones would go on to win 54-41 as point guard Lina Lyons scored a team-high 13 points and Morgan Headrick tallied 11.
Elizabethton also forced 23 Lady Hilltoppers turnovers and held the youthful squad to an 11-of-37 showing from the field.
“We didn’t do a lot of things well in that second quarter,” Elizabethton coach Lucas Andrews said. “We had a small discussion about what we needed to fix, but we’re a team that will hang our hats on defense, getting rebounds and getting stops.”
All of Science Hill’s points came from its starters as Nae Marion and Jasmin Myers both had 13 points. The Lady ’Toppers had a rough third period, having turned it over 13 times and scoring only eight points.
“We’ve talked about this for a while and we have a veteran group saying that the most important three minutes of the ball game is the first three out of halftime,” Andrews said. “We gave them a layup to start, but then we picked up the pressure full court and started frustrating them.”
The Lady Cyclones didn’t score a basket for almost four minutes in the second quarter. However, in the final 1:22 of the half, they exploded for eight points and secured a large enough gap.
Overall, Elizabethton went 19 of 41 from the field — including a 7-of-15 showing from 3-point land — and made nine of its 12 free throws.
Grainger 31, Dobyns-Bennett 25 (OT)
If you like defense, the nightcap between the Lady Grizzlies and the Tribe was right up your alley.
Two Elle Francis 3-pointers — one tying the game with 33.1 seconds left in the third quarter, the other putting her team ahead at the 3:24 mark of the fourth — were not enough for D-B.
“We knew they were good and that they would guard,” D-B coach Bill Francis said. “They did a great job sagging off and taking away our inside game. They mostly played a pack-line man-to-man defense instead of a zone.
“We didn’t move the ball as I thought we could have and we missed a couple of skips and screens to get some shots.”
Grainger got a made shot in the lane from Lauren Longmire and then an open 17-foot jumper by Alia Maloney to seal the deal. The Lady Grizzlies forced four D-B turnovers and the Tribe went 0 for 5 from the floor in the extra period.
Even in the loss, Coach Francis took solace knowing his defense is better now at this point than it has been in the past.
“I told them I have never coached a team that is this good defensively this early in the season,” he said. “Normally, this is what we look like in mid-January.
“Six years ago when I took the job here, I said that we wanted the program to become like Grainger, Science Hill and South Greene that are traditionally there year in and year out. This was a big test for us tonight.”
Caitlyn Wallace, Jabrea Johnson and Francis all had six points for the Lady Indians. Tori Rutherford had a game-high 13 points for Grainger.
Both teams struggled mightily from the field as Grainger shot 11 for 49 and D-B 8 for 40. D-B forced 21 turnovers, but coughed it up 23 times.