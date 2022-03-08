From 2005 to 2016, Elizabethton made seven trips to the girls basketball state tournament, and the Lady Cyclones captured a gold ball in 2014.
This year’s team is poised to add to the history.
Elizabethton has a challenge as it takes on perennial power Upperman in the Class 3A quarterfinals at Murphy Center in Murfreesboro. Tipoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. (EST) on Wednesday.
“I really like our matchup,” Lady Cyclones coach Lucas Andrews said. “They are very talented, but our girls understand the scout and what we are trying to do. We are not going to do anything different. We just have to be solid on defense and rebound the ball on both ends. If we are able to do this, I think we will have a chance in the fourth quarter.”
The Lady Cyclones, 27-6 and winners of 11 in a row, are making their 10th appearance and have a winning overall record at the state with a 10-9 mark.
Upperman, 29-5 and winners of 14 in a row, is making its fifth appearance in the last seven years. The Lady Bees won back-to-back titles in 2017-18 and are 15-6 overall in the state tournament.
Also reaching the state tournament from the area is Cloudland, which will take on Wayne County at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Class 1A event. North Greene battles McKenzie at 3:45 p.m.
ELIZABETHTON vs. UPPERMAN
The key players for Upperman are Miss Basketball finalist Brooklyn Crouch, Jayla Cobb and Abigail Johnson.
“Crouch is a strong point guard who handles pressure well, gets to the rim and finishes well,” Andrews said. “She can also knock threes down. You can tell they want her to run the show.
“Cobb is a player who has the ability to take a game over. She can drive both ways and finish strong, plus she is a great 3-point shooter. We have to contain her and chase her off all those screens they set for her.”
And Johnson is a powerful post, Andrews said.
“They want her to touch it down low a lot,” Andrews said. “She’s strong and has great post moves. We have to make sure she doesn’t get easy drop steps on us.”
Andrews said he believes his team will be able to handle the pressure of playing in the state tournament.
“I think they will thrive on it,” Andrews said. “They enjoy pressure situations. Now granted you can’t mimic the state tourney, but our kids have been stepping up in a big way all year long. I like how our kids have been preparing for the last three weeks. They study the plan and have handled adversity well. I think they will do the same this week. It’s an exciting time, and we are trying to take it all in without losing our focus on what we are trying to do.”
Elizabethton is led by lightning-quick point guard Lina Lyon, who gets plenty of support from players like Olivia Holly, Renna Lane and Marlee Mathena.
CLOUDLAND (21-9) vs. WAYNE CO. (33-4)
The Lady Wildcats enter on a hot streak, having won 18 games in a row. And of their 14 losses, two came against Class 2A power Summertown and one was to Class 2A power Loretto. The other was against Deshler, the Class 4A state champion from Alabama.
This is Wayne County’s first appearance in 11 years, but the school is in the event for the 16th time and won titles in 2011 and 2001.
Freshman Blair Baugus is a 6-foot standout who can do it all.
“She is a very athletic post player who can score and block shots,” Cloudland head coach Matt Birchfield said.
Other standouts include Savanna McClain and Jac Keaton.
“McClain is an athletic guard with size and she can score,” Birchfield said. “Keaton is a guard with length and she’s a good defender.”
Wayne County has forced a lot of turnovers in the postseason.
“They are long and athletic and use a three-fourths-court press and half-court trap,” Birchfield said. “We have to handle the ball and limit turnovers.”
Cloudland is making its second straight state appearance after last year’s quarterfinal loss to Loretto. The Lady Highlanders seek their first state win in their seventh try.
“I hope being in this game last year will help with the pressure of playing at the state,” Birchfield said. “The kids have worked hard and are getting better every year.”
Cloudland is led by Ella Benfield, who had 21 in the double-overtime sectional win over Coalfield. Other key players include Karah Fields, Sahara McKinney, Izabella Christman and Ryan Turbyfill.
NORTH GREENE (25-12) vs. McKENZIE (28-2)
The Lady Huskies will have their hands full against a team predicted to win the Class 1A title.
McKenzie was a near-unanimous No. 1 in the final Associated Press state poll. The Lady Rebels are led by Miss Basketball finalist Savannah Davis.