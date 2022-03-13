There are new leagues this year, and two of them have plenty of things to sort out.
Heading into the softball season, Elizabethton carries a slight favorite role over Tennessee High in the Class 3A Upper Lakes Conference while Johnson County is the pick to win the Class 2A Three Rivers Conference.
Here is a look at full predictions and information for both leagues.
UPPER LAKES CONFERENCE
Predictions
1. Elizabethton, 2. Tennessee High, 3. Unicoi County, 4. Volunteer, 5. Sullivan East
ELIZABETHTON
With senior Madisun Pritchard back in the circle and in the lineup, the Lady Cyclones should be tough once again.
“She had a great season last year and will lead the team,” Lady Cyclones’ head coach Ken Hardin said.
Another key player is senior Maddie O’Quinn, who will work at multiple positions in the infield and also do some pitching. She will hit second in the order as a “great bunter and contact hitter,” Hardin said.
Also among the key players are catcher Kenidy Harris, second baseman Baylee Van Huss, and junior shortstop Ember Jensen. Emma O’Quinn, Cheyenne Poiroux, and Maely Ingram take care of the outfield.
TENNESSEE HIGH
After a superb season in 2021 — where the Lady Vikings reached the sectional before a 2-0 loss to eventual state champion Farragut — Tennessee High is in a smaller classification and poised to be strong again.
Returning in the circle is junior Rylee Fields. She will be complemented by junior Ashley Worley and senior Kenzie Orfield.
At the plate, Orfield (3B) is at the forefront. Adding to the hitting mix are Worley (ss), Fields (of) and senior first baseman Nikki Duncan.
“I expect us to take off right where we left off,” head coach Jenn Testa said. “We have strong pitching back and experienced hitters who have worked hard in the offseason to get better and stronger.
“We have a very solid group of newcomers and young players who will help fill some of the voids. They are extremely talented with a lot of potential. We feel top to bottom this is one of our most talented teams.”
UNICOI COUNTY
Head coach Grady Lingerfelt will count on Betsabe Chavez, a senior, and junior Cami Peterson to get the job done in the circle.
Supporting that circle work is a good lineup, led by Destiny Bridges, Chavez and Hannah Shelton. Bridges is a junior utility player, Chavez plays infield when she isn’t pitching, and Shelton is a senior center fielder. Shelton and Chavez are the top defensive players for the Lady Blue Devils.
Lingerfelt said Upper Lakes teams will have to figure each other out this season.
“It’s all up in the air with this new conference,” Lingerfelt said. “We have a good team and hope to hold our own.”
VOLUNTEER
The Falcons enter their new conference digs with Audrey Evans leading the hitting attack. She is also the team’s top defensive player.
Evans, a senior center fielder, is complemented by junior pitcher Emily Wyatt and sophomore catcher Chelsea Sanders.
Senior Kadence Bryant heads the circle staff with left-handed freshman Addyson Fisher and Wyatt adding depth.
“Very hard-working young ladies is the best description of this year’s team,” Falcons’ head coach Jackie Strickler said. “We are hoping to be very competitive by the end of the season.”
SULLIVAN EAST
The Lady Patriots are experienced in the circle, so that’s a good starting point.
Seniors Hannah Scott and Lexi McDuffie will take care of the bulk of the innings.
In the lineup, Katie Botts (Jr., 1B), Keelye Fields (Jr., 2B) and McDuffie lead the way. McDuffie will play outfield when she isn’t pitching.
Head coach Michael Forrester said senior catcher Cassie Littleford is his top defensive player.
The outlook is good overall, Forrester said.
“Our hope is to win the conference and make a run in the postseason,” he said. “We know the conference is loaded, but we believe we have the right pieces to compete every night.”
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
Predictions
1. Johnson County, 2. South Greene, 3. Chuckey-Doak, 4. Happy Valley, 5. West Greene
JOHNSON COUNTY
Junior left-hander Hannah Fritts will be the top pitcher, and she will get help from sophomore Mattie Jones and junior Autumn Lewis.
At the dish, senior Haley Cox is the leader. The center fielder hit .489 last season with seven home runs.
Other keys at the plate are Fritts (of, ss), Faith Walsh (Sr., 2b) and senior first baseman Sydni Potter.
Defensive leaders include sophomore catcher Lexi Proffitt, and junior outfielder Harley Potter.
“We played hard last year in a tough conference and are really looking forward to playing schools in our size range,” head coach Greg Reece said. “We have three outstanding seniors who will have played six years for me, middle school included. They are great leaders and even better people. Their expectations are high as are mine.”
HAPPY VALLEY
Morgan Marshall Patterson took over in January, so she’s trying to get established on the fly with her team.
The Lady Warriors will use senior Laura Rice and junior Ella Marvel as their top pitchers.
Leading the way at the plate will be Madison Lingerfelt, a senior catcher and shortstop. Also at the top of the hitting mix are Rice (ss) and sophomore first baseman Makayla Miller.
Aleah Grindstaff, a sophomore center fielder, is the team’s top defensive player.
“Getting to know the girls has been a pleasure,” Patterson said. “Laura Rice and Maddie Lingerfelt have done a great job of leading the team so far. We are low in number and have some first-timers, but we are making strides to being a very competitive team. I am excited to be on the field with a great group of girls and look forward to getting the season started.”
WEST GREENE
The Lady Buffaloes will enter the new league with a lot of young faces, especially in the circle, as Hope Sexton takes a leading role.
Top hitters include seniors, Hannah Deyton, Megan Daniels and Kaliegh Douthat. Also in the mix are freshmen Hayley Arnold, Hope Sexton and Morgan Brown.
Deyton, a utility player, is the top defensive player with Arnold and Daniels also standing out.
“The Lady Buffaloes are looking forward to a fresh start this year with new faces and high hopes,” head coach Kelly Beets said. “Many of our girls are able to play multiple positions, and we will use them where needed to help the team.”
Information was not available for Chuckey-Doak and South Greene at the time of publication.