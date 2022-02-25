Elizabethton shook off a slow start, but bounced back in a big way.
The Lady Cyclones outscored Cherokee 31-13 in the second half to take a 50-27 victory over the Chiefs in the Region 1-3A girls basketball quarterfinals inside Treadway Gymnasium on Friday night.
With the win, Elizabethton advances into the Region 1-3A semifinals against Grainger. That contest will be played at 6 p.m. in Greeneville.
In Friday’s quarterfinals, points were hard to come by in the opening half.
“I thought our girls never panicked,” Elizabethton head coach Lucas Andrews said. “Credit to Cherokee. We talked about it coming in that their style of play was going to get you in some situations that is not what we are used to.”
Olivia Holly had a big night for the Orange & Black as she hit five 3-pointers in leading the team with 17 points. Lina Lyon had 15 points.
EHS saw Marlee Mathena opened the scoring before Cherokee tallied five points over the next five minutes. Holly, however, delivered shots when Elizabethton needed them with two 3-pointers as EHS took an 8-7 lead into the second quarter.
After Elizabethton was sparked by Lyon’s six points in the second quarter and scored seven of the last nine points in the half, the Lady Cyclones held a 19-14 advantage at the break.
The Lady Cyclones got back on track in the third quarter.
“We got back in the groove and did some things and started looking like us,” Andrews said. “For about two and a half quarters, we didn’t look like us, and then we finally got some things going.”
EHS pushed the lead to double digits with a Holly 3-pointer with 41 seconds left in the quarter and never looked back as they outscored Cherokee 20-7 over the final eight minutes and change.
Bella Markham led Cherokee with eight points, while Mary McDavid had seven points.
The Lady Cyclones now turn attention to an old foe as they will take on Grainger with a berth in the Region 1-3A championship game as well as a substate berth on the line.
“It’s another Elizabethton-Grainger game,” Andrews said. “It is always a physical game and a chess match. Each team is going to know what everybody is going to do. You just have to go out and execute.”