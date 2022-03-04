One more step.
That’s what each of five area teams will have to take in their quest to reach the girls basketball state tournament.
But this step is usually one of the toughest. For example, when Elizabethton won the Class AA state title in 2014, it’s toughest postseason game was arguably the 66-63 sectional win over Christian Academy of Knoxville.
On Saturday night, the Lady Cyclones will be at home and favored against Northview Academy, a team they defeated 51-47 in the Pizza Plus Thanksgiving Classic in Rutledge in November. Elizabethton seeks its first state tournament berth since 2016.
Tipoff for the Class 3A contest is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Treadway Gymnasium.
Science Hill heads a group of teams that will try to reach Murfreesboro by way of a road victory. The Hilltoppers will have their hands full as they travel to Knoxville to face Bearden for a Class 4A game.
Also still in the hunt is Greeneville, which will visit Seymour in Class 3A. And in Class 1A, Cloudland travels to meet Coalfield while North Greene is at home to take on Oneida.
Class 3A
NORTHVIEW ACADEMY (20-13) at ELIZABETHTON (24-6)
Head coach Lucas Andrews said he doesn’t think the rematch will be the same as the first meeting.
“Both teams look totally different in what they are trying to do,” Andrews said. “In the first meeting, both of us were trying to find an identity and just play hard. This game will come down to execution, rebounding and hustle plays.”
Northview is led by sophomore point guard Reagan Brown, sophomore post Josie Horner, and freshman guard Jordan White.
“It is a well-balanced team,” Andrews said. “They have good guards, a good inside game, and they shoot it well. They want to attack you and get extra help for dump downs and kick outs.”
This isn’t the same Northview team that went 34-2 and reached last year’s Class AA state semifinals. Brown and Horner were key role players off the bench for that team.
Andrews said his team is excited, but focused.
“No one really talked about us all year,” he said. “Maybe they thought our team was too young, and many said next year is the year to make a run. They’ve worked so hard and put so much time into this. I’m extremely happy for them to see that work pay off.”
GREENEVILLE (26-8) at SEYMOUR (29-5)
It looks like a difficult matchup for the Lady Greene Devils, who are trying to reach the state for the first time in 12 years.
Seymour has won 13 of its last 14 games, holding its opponents to an average of 28.3 points per game in that stretch.
Class 4A
SCIENCE HILL (19-12) at BEARDEN (32-3)
There’s no sugar-coating this challenge for the Lady Hilltoppers.
Bearden is undefeated against Tennessee public schools. And here is the list of their three losses:
Ensworth — A big favorite to beat Lipscomb Academy for the Division II Class AA title Saturday.
Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas — The Class 6A state champion in Florida.
Orlando Lake Highland Prep — The Class 4A state champion in Florida. It was the school’s third title in a row.
And to make things even more impressive, those three losses for Bearden were by a combined total of 11 points and they scored 91 in the double-overtime loss to Lake Highland.
Also, Bearden has four players who are headed to play college basketball next year, including Division I signee Jennifer Sullivan with Tennessee Tech. Maddie Brillhart, Emily Gonzalez and Bailey Burgess will play at the Division II level.
“They have great guard play and good size inside,” Science Hill head coach Scottie Whaley said. “Gonzalez and Sullivan have a tremendous competitive spirit that is rare in today’s athlete. (The Lady Bulldogs) are very well coached and they are on a mission. This game will be much more difficult because it is at Bearden and for what is at stake.”
There is one glimmer of good news for Science Hill. The Hilltoppers lost 52-43 against the Lady Bulldogs in mid-December. The only other public school that came that close all season was Farragut in a 50-41 decision back in January.
“Hopefully we can hang in there and get it to the fourth quarter,” said Whaley, whose team is trying to reach the state for the third time in four years. “I expect our kids to play hard and compete no matter who we play.”
Class 1A
CLOUDLAND (20-9) at COALFIELD (25-6)
It’s going to be a challenge for the Lady Highlanders as the Lady Yellow Jackets have won 15 of their last 16 games.
“They have a big post player (Alexis Morrison) and two very good guards (Kadence Jackson and Gabby Lowe),” said Cloudland head coach Matt Birchfield, whose team is seeking a second straight trip to the state tournament. “They rebound the ball extremely well, and they are very physical.”
Another challenge for Cloudland is Coalfield’s gym.
“We are going to play in a hostile environment,” he said.
Jackson had 15 points and Morrison added 14 in the Region 2-A final win over Oneida.
ONEIDA (19-14) at NORTH GREENE (24-12)
The Lady Huskies are looking for a third straight state tournament berth, coming off a semifinal finish last year.
North Greene has won 11 games in a row.
In the region final loss to Coalfield, Oneida got standout efforts from Kelsey Pike (16 points) and Annaleah Terry (10).