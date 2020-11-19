BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan Central rallied to take a 53-47 girls’ basketball win over Science Hill on Thursday night in the season opener for both teams.
Emma Niebruegge led the way with 22 points, six steals and three assists. Jaelyn West also reached double figures with 11 points, while Rachel Niebruegge and Noemi Morales each ended with seven.
Allison Lambert hauled in eight rebounds.
Nae Mairion was the leading scorer for Science Hill with 12 points. Kierra Morrow and Jasmin Myers both netted 11.
David Crockett 73 Knox Gibbs 23
The Lady Pioneers raced out to a 49-15 halftime lead and rolled over the Lady Eagles.
Mackenzie Baldwin led the Crockett romp with 19 points. Emily Trivette hit five shots behind the 3-point line to score 15. Halle Scott with 11 and Nora Walters with 10 hit double figures, while Madison Orr barely missed the mark with nine points.
Kaitlyn Dibernardo led Gibbs with 11 points.
Sullivan South 47 Tennessee High 34
BRISTOL — The Lady Rebels were an efficient 15-of-19 from the free-throw line in taking the win over the Lady Vikings.
Chloe Nelson led South’s charge with 18 points, while Allie Jordan came through with 15. Madison Bailey scored seven in the win.
Riley Fritts and Kendall Cross each scored 11 points to lead Tennessee High.
BOYS
David Crockett 55 Knox Gibbs 49
Mason Britton quarterbacked the Pioneers to the win with a team-best 20 points and 15 rebounds. Ayden Begley came through with 13 points. Other leaders included Clint Pierce with nine points and Colton Estep with eight.
Unicoi County 52 University High 48
Lucas Slagle dominated the glass, coming down with 22 rebounds to go along with 10 points in the Blue Devils’ win over the Bucs.
Robbie O’Dell was the leading scorer for Unicoi County with 20 points, including four shots from 3-point range.
University High’s Kaleb Meredith led all scorers with 21 points. Joseph Kent scored nine and John Carter finished with eight.
Dobyns-Bennett 77 Tri-Cities Christian 62
KINGSPORT — Jack Browder posted a double-double of 27 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Indians over the Eagles.
Brady Stump posted a 19-point effort, while Jahson Dennis scored 16.Jamar Livingston soared for the Eagles with 23 points.