GREENEVILLE — Sullivan Central’s last volleyball season has become one for the books.
The Lady Cougars added another chapter Monday.
Central (20-5) took a dramatic 3-2 (25-18, 25-22, 19-25, 17-25, 15-13) win over Seymour in the Region 1-AA tournament semifinals at Greeneville High School.
The Lady Cougars clinched their first trip to the regional championship game and Thursday’s sectional tournament since 2004.
Central will play Greeneville at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Greeneville in the regional championship.
Greeneville beat Sullivan South in the other regional semifinal 3-2 (25-20, 24-26, 25-21, 20-25, 15-5) to end South’s season. The loss for South also brings the school’s storied program to an end.
Central, South and Sullivan North will consolidate next school year to form West Ridge High School.
DRAMATIC TO THE END
Central appeared to be on cruise control through the first two sets of Monday’s action before Seymour found another gear in the third set to make things much more interesting.
“That was just our second five-set match of the season and it couldn’t come at a better time,” Central coach Logan Kemp said. “I think in those tense moments, senior leadership definitely was able to shine through. We really rode the backs of our seniors during that fifth set.
The match was a power-hitting game, with Central using a balanced attack in the win.
Taylor Wilson had 11 kills for the Lady Cougars, while Elaina Vaughn had 10 kills and Madi Harr finished with nine.
Seymour’s Lauren Patterson turned in a stellar contest with 17 kills and three blocks on the night.
“We knew that was what was going to happen,” Kemp said. “We talked about their tendencies and we knew that coming into this they were really going to feed the ball to her.”
SOUTH DYNASTY ENDS
South’s run as one of the most dominant volleyball schools in the state came to an end Monday, but not without a fight.
Since 1980, South volleyball has made 31 state tournament appearances, winning five state titles and finishing as state runner-up four times.
“I’m very proud of this team and I don’t feel like they’ve let us down at all,” South coach Wendy Ratliff said. “They let me put them anywhere on the floor and they just kind of made a go of it. I’m super proud of them.”
In the final match of the program, South got 17 kills from Rachel Miller, nine kills from Izzy Musick, seven kills from Allie Jordan and six more from Riley Haynie.
Molly Williams added 33 digs for the Lady Rebels (14-11), while Liviva Delung recorded 39 assists.
Greeneville (24-5) got 12 kills, five blocks and 13 digs from Nikkayla Stewart, 10 kills from Takiya Curry, nine kills from Jocelyn Gillespie, eight kills and five blocks from Lauren Bailey and eight kills from Chloe Marsh.
Emma Renner totaled 20 digs and Jules Aiken 13.