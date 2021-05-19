LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — For Milligan’s softball team, it’s a big step forward.
It’s also an unfamiliar step forward.
Fortified by Bailey Cantrell’s first-inning grand slam, the Lady Buffaloes knocked off Rio Grande 6-3 on Wednesday to capture the national tournament’s Lawrenceville bracket. As a result, Milligan is bound for the NAIA Softball World Series for the first time in school history.
The Lady RedStorm (47-16) needed two championship wins to advance, but coach Wes Holly's Milligan team wasn’t willing to mess around.
After Rio edged in front 1-0 in the top of the first, the Buffs had a runner aboard when April Alvarado drew a two-out walk. From there came back-to-back singles from Kate Pendleton and Neelee Griffith, pushing across the game-tying run.
Cantrell then rose to the occasion, clearing the bases with her first career home run. None of Milligan’s first five runs were earned as its first baserunner, Katie Cronin, reached on a wild throw by Rio’s shortstop.
The Buffs (32-7) went ahead 6-1 on Grace Jones’ fourth-inning RBI double, then turned to their pitching and defense to close the door on Rio. They accomplished that feat, but not without anxious moments in the seventh inning — when the Red Storm scored twice and had the tying run at the plate. The threat, however, ended with a ground-ball out.
For the second time in the tournament, Milligan pitcher Erin Forgety (14-4) produced a quality start. Yielding three runs and five hits over six innings on Wednesday, she recorded eight strikeouts against one walk.
Tuesday winner Cloee-Anna Merritt took care of the final three outs as Milligan completed a sweep of its three Lawrenceville games, twice topping Rio Grande.
Totaling eight hits in the final, the Buffs got a 2-for-2 showing from Merritt. Pendleton followed at 2 for 3.
Zoe Doll, Taylor Webb and Shelby Schmitt doubled and had two hits apiece for Rio Grande.
The 40th annual national tournament, a 10-team, double-elimination event, is scheduled for May 27-June 2 in Columbus, Georgia.