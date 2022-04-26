AAC

KINGSPORT — It was a day of offensive frustration for Milligan University’s softball team.

Playing in its Appalachian Athletic Conference tournament opener Tuesday at Brickyard Park, the sixth-seeded Lady Buffs went down on strikes 16 times in a 4-1 loss to Tennessee Wesleyan.

Milligan (23-14) tumbles into the elimination bracket, where they will play Point on Wednesday at 1 p.m. The No. 21 Lady Bulldogs, who are seeded third, takes on Reinhardt in a 5 p.m. tilt

The Lady Buffs managed only four hits off Cheyenne Strong, who failed to walk a batter as she went the distance. Hanna Taylor accounted for two of those hits, doubling twice in three at-bats, and Neelee Griffith belted a fifth-inning home run.

A 10-hit Tennessee Wesleyan attack was paced by Callie King, who went 3 for 4 from the leadoff spot. Loryn Sherwood and Destiny Painter each batted 2 for 3 with Courtney Sneed going 2 for 4 with a double. Sneed’s two-run single in the fourth doubled a 2-0 Bulldogs advantage.

Truett McConnell 2, Brenau 0

Briley Lawson broke up a scoreless game with a fourth-inning run. Before the inning was through, pinch-hitter Elli Abner supplied an RBI single.

Kyleigh Sanders (12-9) hurled a complete-game two-hitter, striking out eight batters. Lawson and Lexi Simonton contributed 2-for-3 efforts to the victory.

Bryan 4, Columbia 2

Brooke Belflower batted 2 for 3, Hailey Galvan was 2 for 4 and the Lady Lions rallied to top the Koalas.

Bryan trailed 2-0 before doing all of its scoring in the bottom of the fifth inning. An error in center field aided the Lions, leading to two unearned runs.

Stephanie Blevins (10-8) hurled five innings for the victory, then Annalise Wood struck out four batters over two innings in notching her third save.

Kristin Wemes led the Koalas, going 2 for 3.

Reinhardt 2, Point 1

Ansley Evans’ sixth-inning sacrifice fly snapped a 1-1 tie, edging the Lady Eagles past Point.

Ally Andriano (17-4) out dueled Ashlynn Hamm (16-8) for the winning decision. One of the runs Hamm allowed was unearned.

Reinhardt got a 2-for-3 showing from Lauren Parker. Also going 2 for 3 were the Lady Skyhawks’ Gabrielle Riley (double) and Chelsea Parker.

