Not this time. Not in Daniel Boone’s house.
The Lady ’Blazers took a 3-0 win over Science Hill in an early Big 6 Conference volleyball showdown Thursday night at Bobby Snyder Gymnasium. The teams had met in an Elizabeth- ton tournament with Science Hill taking the win. This time at home, the Lady ’Blazers rolled to a 25-20, 25-16, 25-20 victory.
“I thought we had a lot more energy tonight. Especially being at home, that helped us,” said senior setter McKenna Dietz, who had 26 assists over the final two sets. “We were down 11-3 at the start, but we were on target the rest of the match. Playing on our home court, that was definitely motivation for us.”
Boone moved to 9-2 overall and 5-0 in league play. Coach Chelsea Baker took notes of the team’s first meeting and made the necessary adjustments before the conference match.
“We have been preparing for their hitters and it paid off,” Baker said. “Both of our outsides had a great night. Riley Brinn was great all night, while Riley Brandon struggled at the beginning with nerves. After that first game, she came out with a whole new ballgame and didn’t have another error. Our middles were able to move the ball. Having five solid hitters and a live setter, that makes a difference in the game.”
Science Hill (10-2, 4-1) took the early lead in two of the three sets.
The Lady ’Toppers jumped out to an 11-3 lead in the first set and they scored the first five points of the third set. Each time, Boone rallied to gain control.
“We started making mistakes and didn’t answer back when they picked it up,” Science Hill coach Laura Cook said. “They went on a good run and we struggled across the board. We had some hitting errors and we’ve got to get to work and fix that.”
For Boone, Dannah Persinger had seven kills and Brinn finished with six kills and two aces over the final two sets. Some of the other leaders included Dietz with four kills and Suzie Chatman and Brandon with three each. Dietz said the respect that Science Hill showed to Persinger opened up opportunities for other players.
One of those was Brinn, who was able to get the ball past the Science Hill defenders at a high rate. She said the earlier match was important to get to know the Lady ’Toppers because each team is so different than last season.
“We knew we had to come out big this game because Science Hill is such a good team,” Brinn said. “I had really good sets and Allie (Davis) was playing well on the back row. I was just having fun. You can’t really think about it.”
Sara Whynot had nine kills and 12 digs to lead Science Hill. Loren Grindstaff totaled eight kills, while Kinley Norris finished with five kills, 14 assists and six digs. Jesse Franks came up with 13 digs, with Alyssa Neal pairing 13 assists with seven digs.
The match ended the first half of the conference season. The teams are scheduled to meet again Sept. 24.