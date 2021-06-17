BRISTOL, Va. — The Johnson City Doughboys had their chances.
Trailing by a run, the Doughboys stranded runners in scoring position in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings Thursday night and the Bristol State Liners took a 5-4 victory in an Appalachian League game at Boyce Cox Field.
Johnson City lost for the third time in its last four games and fell to 5-7. Bristol improved to 6-5.
HOT NEWCOMER
Joe Vetrano went 3 for 4 with two doubles and a triple for Johnson City and his lone out was a hard-hit line drive. Since joining the Doughboys three games ago, the Boston College player is 5 for 11.
Vetrano had four RBIs in the team’s 8-7 win over Pulaski on Wednesday night.
HOW IT HAPPENED
Johnson City starter Will Westbrock was cruising in the early going, allowing just one hit through 2 1/3 innings. Tate Kight then got to Westbrock for a two-run homer in the third inning, putting Bristol ahead 2-1.
Cherokee Nichols, who sat out a game earlier in the week after being suspended for being ejected, belted a solo home run in the fourth to tie the game 2-2. It was his second home run of the season.
The Doughboys’ first run came on an RBI groundout by Jaxson Crull.
Bristol regained the lead in the sixth inning on Mykanthony Valdez’s sacrifice fly. The State Liners scored a second run on the play on a Johnson City error. That made it 4-2. The State Liners added another run in the inning on T.J. Jackson’s sac fly.
The Doughboys’ final two runs were the products of RBI groundouts in the seventh.
BIG MAN ON THE MOUND
Bristol reliever Paul Gervase came on in the eighth and worked two scoreless innings to earn a save, and he was an imposing figure on the mound. The right-hander, who has signed with LSU, stands 6-foot-10.
Gervase worked his way out of a self-caused jam in the eighth, holding the Doughboys scoreless with his team clinging to a one-run lead. He picked Damani Thomas off of first base for the game’s final out.
BACK IN ACTION
Johnson City manager Rick Magnante returned to the dugout after serving a two-game suspension. He was punished for being ejected on Sunday.
UP NEXT
The teams play again Friday. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. The Doughboys then play a two-game series at Kingsport on Saturday and Sunday.