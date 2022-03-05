ASHEVILLE, N.C. — First, East Tennessee State’s players ran out of gas. Then the Bucs ran out of players. And then they ran out of time.
Trying to win four games in four days was going to be a daunting task all along. So when ETSU’s first game of the Southern Conference basketball tournament went into overtime, the Bucs didn’t stand a chance.
Heading into the tournament, first-year coach Desmond Oliver was adamant that he’d use the same six-man rotation that he had used down the stretch of the season. By the time players began fouling out late in the opening game, it was apparent that Oliver didn’t have enough horsepower at his disposal.
The Citadel posted an 84-76 victory over the Bucs in a game that turned out to be a microcosm of ETSU’s entire season.
Close? Yes.
Successful? No.
The Bucs lost 12 games to SoCon opponents this season and 10 of them were by single digits. They never did learn how to win because they were simply trying to survive.
The bench was so thin because two players — Silas Adheke and Vonnie Patterson — quit the team during the season and two more — Charlie Weber (concussion) and Kordell Charles (ankle) — were injured.
It led to the smallest lineup ETSU has fielded in years with no true center. It also led Oliver to say it’ll never happen again under his watch.
“I realize the importance of having depth,” Oliver said. “And I’m going to say this out loud: I’ll never get into this position again where I don’t.
“It wasn’t just about numbers. It was about size. Our matchups at the four and five, we’re down 45-50 pounds. So we all know when the ball’s shot, if this guy’s 250 and I’m 205 and he hits me, the chances of me moving him and him moving me are greater for him. That was an issue.”
Who knows what the roster will look like next season. In the day and age of the transfer portal no team can be sure. ETSU will be losing Ledarrius Brewer, Ty Brewer and David Sloan. In all, at least 56% of the scoring will be gone.
There are pieces for Oliver to build around. Jordan King and Mohab Yasser were solid newcomers this season.
King finished with a scoring average of 14.6 and scored 466 points, two shy of Ledarrius Brewer for the team lead. He was a third-team All-SoCon selection. Yasser improved all season to where he was a force around the rim and made the league’s all-freshman team.
“I’m just excited for the future,” King said. “I feel bad that I had to let the Ledarrius and Ty and David go out like this. But I’m just excited and now it’s time to get to work.”
The first season as a head coach — with a 15-17 record — was a learning experience for Oliver and he’ll undoubtedly look back at it as his career moves on.
“I learned how to manage crises at a high level and not go insane, keep my sanity and stay positive and continue to get these guys to continue to buy in and believe,” he said.