Add another honor to Prince Kollie’s impressive list.
The David Crockett football standout, who signed last week to play collegiately at Notre Dame, was honored Monday with The Butkus Award, which goes to the nation’s top high school linebacker.
“It’s quite an accomplishment,” Crockett head coach Hayden Chandley said. “A lot more goes into it than just production on the field. It is a very prestigious award.”
Hall of Fame NFL linebacker Dick Butkus described the award in this manner, “When a player receives The Butkus Award he will know two things. First, he is recognized as the best of the best linebackers in America. Second, and in the long run most important, he will understand that this recognition brings a responsibility to serve others by giving back.”
A 6-foot-1, 210-pound linebacker, Kollie was also a standout receiver as a junior and a standout running back in his senior season in 2020. This year he totaled 109 tackles while also rushing for 1,562 yards and scoring 26 touchdowns. Kollie was chosen recently as the Class 5A Mr. Football by the TSSAA and the Tennessee Titans.
The Butkus Award committee said, “Kollie is an exceptional athlete with explosive striking ability and was a force to be reckoned with, seldom leaving the field. High-impact, knock-back tackles defined his game and made him the focal point of opponents. For as outstanding of a football player as he is, he is more beloved by teammates for his compassion as a leader and in the community for his contributions away from the field.”
Chandley echoed those comments, pointing out the stand Kollie has taken in his personal life.
“He talked about taking a vow to never use steroids or performance-enhancing drugs, and always doing things by the book,” Chandley said. “You would see him 30 minutes after the game, taking pictures with little kids and random people coming up to him. Not every 18-year-old kid can handle situations like that. It makes it easy to coach when your best players are some of your best kids.”
Chandley said it was an amazing journey for Kollie, considering where he was two years ago.
“This time two years ago there was only one school who talked to him,” Chandley said. “Ohio State was the only school that reached out. He went from that to being a four-star recruit, Mr. Football, and The Butkus Award winner.”
Crockett assistant coach Kevin Ramsey talked about Kollie putting others in front of himself.
“He canceled an out-of-state recruiting trip to support a freshman teammate who experienced a terrible accident,” Ramsey said. “Not only did the senior captain call off his visit, but he rallied the rest of his teammates.”
Chandley said the players took turns going to the hospital parking lot to support their teammate, even though they couldn’t go inside because of COVID-19.
Finishing second for the award was Chief Borders of Heard County in Franklin, Georgia.
Other finalists included: Barrett Carter, (North Gwinnett, Suwanee, Georgia) Chaz Chambliss (Carrollton, Georgia); and Deontae Lawson (Mobile Christian, Mobile, Alabama).
The Butkus Award selection committee is comprised of 51 football coaches, recruiters, talent scouts and journalists who study football talent yearlong. Selectors are asked to recognize qualities that defined Butkus’ career: toughness, on-field leadership, competitiveness, football character and linebacking skills.