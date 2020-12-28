David Crockett’s Prince Kollie was chosen to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State high school football team for Class 5A.
It was the latest honor for Kollie, whose stellar senior season was capped with him being chosen as the Johnson City Press/Times News Northeast Tennessee player of the year, the state Class 5A Mr. Football and winning the Butkus Award as the nation’s top high school linebacker.
Kollie, who was listed on the all-state team as a defensive back, will continue his career next year at Notre Dame.
Dobyns-Bennett linemen Zach Ferguson and Jackson Martin were on the Class 6A team. Ferguson, a 6-foot-2, 260-pound senior made the team as an offensive lineman. Martin, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound senior, made it on the defensive side of the ball. He starred as a defensive end and outside linebacker.
The pair helped the Indians to a 9-3 season and a championship in Region 1-6A. They made the third round of the state playoffs before falling 35-28 to state power Maryville.
The all-state teams for the other classifications will be announced this week.
TSWA
All-state football teams
CLASS 6A
OFFENSE
QB – Cade Granzow, Brentwood, Sr.
QB – Jaxson Campbell, Independence, Sr.
RB – Jalen Hunt, McMinn County, Sr.
RB – Jordan James, Oakland, Jr.
RB – Robert Giaimo, Bartlett, Sr.
WR – Walker Merrill, Brentwood, Sr.
WR – Isaiah Horton, Oakland, Jr.
WR – Jake Briningstool, Ravenwood, Sr.
OL – Bryce Goodner, McMinn County, Sr.
OL – Graham Keating, Oakland, Sr.
OL – Fisher Anderson, Franklin, Jr.
OL – Harrison Wilkes, Germantown Houston, Sr.
OL – Zach Ferguson, Dobyns-Bennett, Sr.
ATH – Ray Banner, LaVergne, Sr.
K – Upton Bellenfant, Stewarts Creek, Jr.
DEFENSE
DL – Lou Burchfield, Maryville, Sr.
DL – Javon Nelson, Riverdale, Sr.
DL – Ethan Hassler, Collierville, Sr.
DL –Jackson Martin, Dobyns-Bennett, Sr.
LB – Brent Rowe, Hendersonville, Sr.
LB – Spencer Rich, Brentwood, Sr.
LB – Junior Colson, Ravenwood, Sr.
LB – Justin Jefferson, Bartlett, Sr.
DB – John Howse IV, Brentwood, Sr.
DB – D.J. Burks, Maryville, Jr.
DB – Javon Burke, Bradley Central, Sr.
DB – Ellis Ellis, Hendersonville, Sr.
ATH – CJ Taylor, Warren County, Sr.
P – Trey Turk, Oakland, Sr.
CLASS 5A
OFFENSE
QB – Destin Wade, Summit, Jr.
QB – Tucker Pope, Walker Valley, Sr.
RB – Jermarcus Johnson, Henry County, Sr.
RB – De’Sean Bishop, Knox Karns, So.
RB – Shawn Gary, South-Doyle, Jr.
WR – Liam Fortner, Knox Central, Sr.
WR – Micah Simpson, Morristown East, Jr.
WR – Brody Swafford, Walker Valley, Sr.
OL – David Hull, South-Doyle, Sr.
OL – Brady Cash, Knox Central, Jr.
OL – Brycen Hodges, Powell, Sr.
OL – Cooper Koch, Summit, Jr.
OL – Carter Szydlowski, Columbia Central, Sr.
ATH – Jason Foust, Powell, So.
K – Ewan Johnson, South-Doyle, Sr.
DEFENSE
DL – Rhett Stottlemire, Soddy Daisy, Sr.
DL – Levi Herald, South-Doyle, Sr.
DL – Jaxon Adams, Oak Ridge, Sr.
DL – Andrew Gilbert, Knox West, Sr.
LB – Kalib Fortner, Knox Central, Sr.
LB – Drew Fisher, Rhea County, Sr.
LB – Eli Denton, Walker Valley, Sr.
LB – Ethan Scott, Knox West, Sr.
DB – Prince Kollie, David Crockett, Sr.
DB – Preston Sisler, South-Doyle, Sr.
DB – Preston Turner, Oak Ridge, Sr.
DB – Jawan Odoms, Henry County, Sr.
ATH – Shannon Blair, Knox West, Jr.
P – Ryan Bolton, Knox Central, Jr.