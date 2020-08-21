OOLTEWAH — Prince Kollie had 169 of David Crockett’s 173 rushing yards, but the Pioneers came up just short to Ooltewah 14-12 on Friday night.
The Notre Dame commit carried the ball 30 times and scored Crockett’s only touchdown on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter. He also completed all three of his pass attempts.
It was the defensive side of the football where he and his teammates stood out in the first half.
Crockett opened the game with a 49-yard scoring drive as Edison Gouge booted a 32-yard field goal. The Pioneers made it a baseball-like 5-0 score at the half after tackling Ooltewah quarterback Fisher Perry in the end zone for a safety. Gouge had pinned the Owls on their 1-yard line with a beautifully placed punt.
Perry rallied the Owls in the third quarter with a pair of touchdown passes. He connected with Christian Doty on a 53-yard touchdown and later with Raymos McGee for a 26-yard touchdown.
Kollie cut loose on a 34-yard run to set up the touchdown in the fourth quarter, but Perry and company were able to control the ball and give the ball back to Crockett deep in their own territory with just seconds left on the clock.
Mason Britton completed 6 of 11 passes for Crockett as the starting quarterback. Aiden Clark hauled in three passes, while Hayden Wesley and Isaiah Lang each caught two.
Perry had 132 passing yards to lead the Owls.
Dobyns-Bennett 35 Tennessee High 0
BRISTOL—Dobyns-Bennett’s Isaac Ratliff set the tone by returning the opening kickoff to the Vikings’ 8-yard line.
Dobyns-Bennett senior Tylar Tesnear rushed for 203 yards and had two touchdowns, while quarterback Zane Whitson threw for 92 yards and a touchdown as Indians took a 35-0 win over Tennessee High in the season opener for both teams.
Dobyns-Bennett’s defense held Tennessee High to 45 yards total offense.
Cherokee 48, Union County 0
MAYNARDSVILLE — The Jason Lawson ear got off to resounding start on the road.
Trent Price had 132 yards and three rushing scores for the Chiefs on 17 attempts. Micah Jones, Landon Jackson and Kalijah Sexton also scored.
Tyler Haun had a fumble recovery for a score for the Chiefs.
The Chiefs offense gained 391 yards and 14 first downs while giving up no first downs to the Patriots.
Sullivan Central 28 Sullivan North 8
KINGSPORT — Sullivan Central quarterback Will Nottingham threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in a win at Sullivan North.
It came one year after the Cougars blew a three-touchdown lead against the Golden Raiders. This time, Nottingham and his teammates built a 20-0 lead in the first half and stayed in command the second half at Benny Compton Field.
Nottingham’s final numbers included 11-of-20 passing for 244 yards and six rushes for 32 yards.
Just to play the game was a victory for North, which saw its practices interrupted a couple of weeks ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Golden Raiders certainly fought hard and were successfully able to move the ball downfield, only to be stopped four of five times in the red zone.
Peyton Greene, Connor Wilson and Preston Staubus caught the TD passes.