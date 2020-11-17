Three area football players took another step up the ladder of statewide recognition.
David Crockett’s Prince Kollie was chosen as a Class 5A Mr. Football finalist while Elizabethton teammates Parker Hughes and Bryson Rollins earned the honor in Class 4A.
All three players had previously been chosen as Mr. Football semifinalists. They remain in the mix for the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football award, and have been invited to the awards ceremony that is set for Dec. 8 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
Kollie is a 6-foot-2, 190-pound senior linebacker and running back. He rushed for 1,562 yards with 26 touchdowns this season while also catching 13 passes for 290 yards and three more scores.
On defense he totaled 109 tackles with 11 for loss as the Pioneers went 9-3 and reached the second round of the playoffs.
“We are excited for Prince,” said Crockett head coach Hayden Chandley. “This is the highest available honor an individual player can be nominated for, and it’s truly special to have our program represented at the highest level by such an outstanding young man.”
As Elizabethton heads into its Class 4A state quarterfinal contest with Greeneville on Friday, the 6-2, 180-pound Hughes has 1,212 yards receiving with 18 touchdowns. The senior receiver and strong safety has 1,746 all-purpose yards with 23 total touchdowns.
Rollins, a quarterback, has racked up 2,685 total yards. The 6-2, 195-pound junior has also accounted for 44 touchdowns as the Cyclones are 12-0 with a 27-game winning streak.
Elizabethton head coach Shawn Witten said the duo’s selection was nice for the program.
“Our program is very honored,” he said. “It is great recognition for our team. Both players very deserving.”
A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2020 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.