JONESBOROUGH — The David Crockett football team needed a spark after having lost its first two games of the season to non-region opponents.
Well, the Pioneers didn’t have to wait long.
On the first play from scrimmage, 4-star Notre Dame commit Prince Kollie took the handoff, avoided a handful of would-be tacklers and scampered 76 yards to the end zone.
That was the first in an offensive onslaught for the Jonesborough crew in a 49-0 win over Region 1-5A opponent Volunteer on Friday.
Kollie had only four total touches on the evening, but he totaled 109 yards and scored another touchdown late in the second quarter. He also had one of the hardest hits of the evening, springing free of a block in the first quarter to nail a Volunteer player in the backfield.
“That was a tone-setter,” Kollie said. “I want to give credit to my offensive line, though. That hole that they made was huge and it was really the job they did. I just ran the ball.”
Said Crockett head coach Hayden Chandley, “That was huge. We kind of repped that play all week in practice and really like the look that they give us in a certain formation.
“He made a guy or two miss in the secondary and anytime No. 21 carries it for us, we feel good about it.”
Crockett (1-2, 1-0) senior quarterback Mason Britton — who had struggled in the first two contests — finished the game 7-for-14 with 112 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
His lone touchdown pass was on Crockett’s third drive as he hit Brayden Reid wide open down the Volunteer sidelines for 67 yards.
He also caught a touchdown pass, going back to his roots at wide receiver, from Brendan Reid midway through the opening quarter.
“That felt really good, but I have to give all the glory to God because I didn’t know if I was going to be out here this summer after my surgery,” Britton said. “It felt good to get that first one out of the way. It’s a good way to keep the tone going and it was a great team effort for us tonight.”
Brendan Reid also scored a rushing touchdown in the second quarter from four yards out to put the Pioneers up four scores.
Crockett had a lot of younger players see the field in the second half with Jake Fox taking snaps and finding Clay Taylor in the fourth quarter for the penultimate score.
With 12.7 seconds left, Jaevon Emile scooped up a loose ball and took it 20 yards and hit paydirt for the Pioneers’ final tally.
“It’s always a plus to get our subs in the game,” Chandley said. “We got a lot of young kids some valuable time late in the game. … At the end of the day, we got the region win and that’s what matters.”
For the Falcons (0-2, 0-1), running back Cameron Johnson had 14 carries for 28 yards and Riley Littleton 17 yards on seven carries.
Volunteer junior quarterback Garrison Barrett struggled, going 5-for-12 with 30 yards.
Volunteer had seven first downs while Crockett totaled 18. The Falcons were also guilty of two fumbles and two failed fourth-down conversions.
Crockett had a fumble and one interception.
The Pioneers will be at home next week hosting Knox Webb while Volunteer will be at Sullivan East.