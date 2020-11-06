Prince Kollie scored six touchdowns and quarterback Mason Britton accounted for 351 total yards as David Crockett rolled over Sevier County in the opening round of the TSSAA Class 5A playoffs Friday night.
Kollie had 18 rushes for 170 yards and five touchdowns in the Pioneers’ 63-35 rout. He also turned a short pass from Britton into a 48-yard touchdown reception.
“Our line did a great job and we came to play,” Kollie said. “We put an emphasis on the receivers blocking on the outside and those were the blocks that set me up to score the long runs. They do a great job. We play hard and play together. If we do that, we will win.”
David Crockett (9-2) will play South-Doyle, a 48-19 winner over Daniel Boone, in the second round of the playoffs. Sevier County finished its season at 5-6.
It was a huge game for Britton as the Pioneers rallied from an early 14-0 deficit.
The senior quarterback completed 16 of 19 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns. He rushed for another 61 yards. After the slow start, he led an offense which piled up 553 yards.
“We handled the adversity well,” Britton said. “We had people step up and play. We’ve been working extremely hard with our offense. Everyone knows that 21 (Kollie) is a great running back, but we have to make the throws when they give it to us. I like running the ball too. I’m not like 21, but I enjoy it a lot.”
Crockett coach Hayden Chandley enjoyed seeing the balance in the Pioneers’ offense with the big play of Britton, who wears the No. 11 jersey.
“I can’t say enough good things about Sticks,” Chandley said. “If you watch us play the first two weeks of the season, we really struggled on offense and couldn’t get things figured out with the quarterback situation. The kid is six months away from labrum surgery and he’s tough as nails.
“We put him on a new throwing regime and he got better every single week. He leads our team in so many ways, not only on the field, but in the locker room. What a performance tonight!”
Down 28-21 with a minute left in the second quarter, the Pioneers reeled off 28 straight points over the next 10 minutes to take control of the game.
Britton hit John Rucker for a 36-yard touchdown to tie the game with 17 seconds left in the first half. Kollie had touchdown runs of 15 and 10 yards to give the Pioneers a two-touchdown lead.
On the next possession, he spun out of a tackle and took off on a 53-yard sprint for a 49-28 advantage at the end of three quarters.
After Sevier County scored, Britton followed with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Rucker. Michael Robinson capped off a 51-yard drive and the Crockett rout by cracking the goal line from a yard out.
On the receiving end, Isaiah Lang and Brayden Reid each finished with four catches and Jordan Williams had a 37-yard reception.
Collin Shannon led the Smoky Bears with 14-of-23 passing for 174 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 54 rushing yards, including scoring on a 1-yard quarterback sneak. Drake Daugherty scored both of Sevier County’s first two touchdowns with a 10-yard catch from Shannon and a 22-yard run.
While the 63 points were eye-grabbing, the Crockett defense anchored by big Tony Davis clamped down in the second half. The Smoky Bears had 290 offensive yards and 117 rushing yards for the game, but only one rushing yard over the final two quarters.
“I told our kids everybody is going to see 63 on the scoreboard, but we won this game because of the way the defense played in the second half,” Chandley said. “We came out, got a score, got a three-and-out and another score and that was huge. We had to have some guys step up and they did it.”
Kollie, a Notre Dame commit at linebacker, had one memorable collision to stop Sevier County’s 250-pound running back Will Flynn at the 1-yard line.
“I didn’t like having to hit him, but somebody had to do it,” said Kollie, drawing chuckles from those around him. “He weighs 250, a big ole boy, bigger than me.”