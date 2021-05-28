MURFREESBORO — Science Hill’s Allie Knox and Leah McBride added to their championship bounty after winning the TSSAA Large School girls doubles final on Friday.
The pair were the No. 1 and No. 2 players on Science Hill’s tennis team that won the state championship on Wednesday. They followed it up with a 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 win over Vivy and Belle Huddleston from Brentwood inside the Adams Tennis Center.
The Hilltoppers’ Griffen Nickels came painstakingly close in the boys singles final, in which Collierville's Ranjay Arul prevailed 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.
McBride and Knox became the third pair from Science Hill to become girls state doubles champions. Susanne Land and Becky McAvoy won back-to-back titles in 1991-92 and Lyndsey Bowie and Kelly Kiehna captured the 1998 championship.
In a hard-fought match, Knox and McBride went up 2-0 in the third set only to see the Huddleston girls come back and tie.
“It happens and sometimes you’ve got to get what’s coming at you,” McBride said. “They’re going to change their game, so you have to change yours too.”
Aggressive at the net, the match fit into McBride's game. For Knox, she struggled with her serve early in the final set. Once she got straightened out, she knew they were in good shape.
She said, “It felt good. As soon as I won my serve, I was like, ‘I think we’ve got it.’
THREE SETS FOR NICKELS
After dropping the first set, Nickels came roaring back to take the second set. He was up 4-2 in the final set before Arul rallied for the victory.
It was the second state tournament appearance for Nickels, who lost in the quarterfinals as a sophomore. He was obviously disappointed after coming so close to winning the state championship.
Unforced errors were his undoing in an otherwise solid performance.
“There were a few things I would have changed if I could, but I’m human,” Nickels said. “I had a few more errors than usual, but he played really well.”
Arul had a blistering serve as both players adjusted their games to put a lot of spin on their returns. Nickels felt his backhand nearly pulled him through.
“The backhand cross court and coming to the net was the best part of my game today,” Nickels said. “My serve was good the first two matches, but I got a little tight and started missing a few. That brought my game down a little, but I did what I could. It was a tough match, but he came out on top.”