Without much more than a few days’ notice, the Providence Academy boys basketball team was faced with a tall task in Monday night’s home game against Knox Catholic.
The Fighting Irish — the 2020 Division II-AA state champions — took down the Knights 85-50 behind a standout performance from point guard B.J. Edwards, finishing with 25 points.
Edwards, who is originally from Johnson City, shot 10-for-16 from the floor, constantly got others involved on the offensive end and was bothersome on defense.
He has received several Division I offers including Tennessee, Wake Forest and Virginia Tech.
“That’s what he does,” said Catholic coach Mike Hutchins, who was on one of Providence Athletic Director George Pitts’ first teams at Knox Young in 1974-75. “(Edwards) had 200 assists last year and he’s not a volume shooter. The shots he takes are select and he shoots 55% from the field. He’s why we win games and he gets the ball to everybody.
“We’ve got four people averaging double figures because of him.”
Providence coach Damon Johnson said. “B.J. can play. I trained him a lot when he was younger and the thing I always liked about him is that he knows how to win.
“He’s a great team player and his IQ is very high. We always said he has that ‘old man’ game where he’s always under control and he gets what he wants.”
Catholic forced 26 turnovers and made what was a close game early in the second quarter into a blowout in a span of about three minutes. The Irish were up 23-20, but a string of six straight turnovers was Providence’s undoing.
Hutchins’ bunch has been stifling on defense all season, holding every opponent but one under 60 points so far.
“We pressed some in the first half and made some mistakes, so we need to work on that,” Hutchins said. “We’ve only had 60 broken on us one time. That was our goal tonight was to hold them under 60.
“I thought Providence played us well in the first half. It’s still early in the year for us and we’re just going in spurts right now.”
Blue Cain also finished in double-figures for the defending champs, racking up 17 while Presley Patterson threw in 15.
The Irish as a team shot 33 of 67 from the field and made nine of 14 shots from the foul line.
Providence (10-3) was led in scoring by Andrew Lawrence with 12 as he shot 4-for-6 from 3-point range. James Reese also had a solid game, finishing with 10.
“We had way too many turnovers,” Johnson said. “You can’t beat a good team like that turning the ball over almost 30 times.
“Andrew is one of the best shooters in East Tennessee. He’s got a great shot and he can shoot it from far out.”
The Knights had their shooting woes as they only shot 4-for-14 from beyond the arc and 18-for-39 overall. The charity stripe was not kind either as Providence went 3-for-12.
“We’ll play anybody any time and any place,” Johnson said. “That’s our philosophy.”