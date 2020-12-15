BLOUNTVILLE — Andrew Knittel went 5-for-6 from 3-point range, scoring 19 points to lead Volunteer to a 48-43 road win at Sullivan Central on Tuesday night.
Garrison Barrett added eight points in the Volunteer victory. Their efforts helped offset a 26-point performance by Central’s Ethan Lane.
Cloudland 47, Happy Valley 46
ROAN MOUNTAIN — The Highlanders had a pair of defensive stops at the end of the game to hold off the Warriors.
Victor Hicks paced Cloudland with 18 points, while Bentley Gilbert ended with 11 points.
Blake Young scored a game-high 19 points for Happy Valley, while Alex Lunceford finished with 13.
GIRLS
Science Hill 53, Unaka 36
The Lady ’Toppers had big runs in the first and third quarters to get the best of the Lady Rangers. Nae Marion paced Science Hill with a dozen points, followed by Kathryne Patton with 10.
Unaka’s all-state player Lyndie Ramsey scored 19 points and Macy Ensor added 12.
Tennessee High 45, Daniel Boone 36
Riley Fritts led three Lady Vikings players in double figures with 15 points in the win at Daniel Boone. Madison Blair and Annie Hayes scored 11 points apiece.
Savannah Jessee and Camryn Sarvis each ended with eight to lead the Lady ’Blazers.
Unicoi County 48, Hampton 27
HAMPTON — Caroline Podvin scored 15 points and Abigail Rush added 13 as the Lady Devils captured the road win against the Lady Bulldogs.
Madison McClain had 11 points and Destini Milhorn scored 10 for Hampton
Cloudland 53, Happy Valley 21
ROAN MOUNTAIN — The Lady ’Landers rolled to the win after holding the Lady Warriors to just eight points in the first half.
Mandy Benfield led Cloudland on the offensive end with 16 points. Gracie Freeman accounted for 12 points. Olivia Absher led Happy Valley with seven points.