GREENSBORO, N.C. — Zach Kirby made sure East Tennessee State got off to a good start in its Southern Conference baseball series against UNC Greensboro.

Kirby allowed one unearned run over seven innings Friday as ETSU topped the Spartans 5-2. The senior righty scattered five hits and improved to 3-2.

The Bucs (28-17 overall, 9-7 SoCon) got on the board early and never looked back. David Beam got things started when he drove a run in with a groundout in the second inning. That gave ETSU the lead for good and another run came in on a sacrifice fly by Ryan McCarthy.

Noah Webb then ripped a two-run double in the fifth inning to put the Bucs up 4-0. Justin Hanvey added an RBI single in the eighth.

Meanwhile, Kirby was taking care of business. His 104-pitch outing included six strikeouts. Nathanial Tate worked the final two innings and allowed one run.

Garett Wallace was 3 for 5 and scored three runs for the Bucs. Webb and Tommy Barth had two hits apiece.

Barth extended his hitting streak to 22 games. The last time he failed to get a hit was April 1, when the Bucs lost 15-1 to Baylor.

Mitchell Smith and Pres Cavenaugh each had two hits for UNCG (23-26, 7-9).

The series is scheduled to continue Saturday with a 2 p.m. start. Sunday’s series finale is set for 1 p.m.

