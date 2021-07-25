BULLS GAP — Brandon Kinzer is from the Bluegrass State, but he considers Volunteer Speedway his home track.
The Lexington, Kentucky driver grabbed the lead over Wayne James at the start and led wire-to-wire to win Saturday’s Open Wheel Modified feature on the 4/10-mile dirt track.
Still, Kinzer had to survive a late-race restart to pull off the victory in the 30-lap feature.
“I was kind of worried about that, but the car had great balance,” Kinzer said. “I could go from the top to the bottom. My car was really balanced, the best car I’ve had this year.
“I like the speed of this race track and the people of East Tennessee. This is such a great place to race. This is the first place I raced a car 30 years ago.”
While no one had their car handling like Kinzer, the intense battle for second between David Clark and Brad Dyer stole the show. Dyer made a dive to the inside of Clark coming off the final turn, but came up a foot short to Clark for the runner-up spot.
“Brad and me go way back. He’s a pretty good racer,” Clark said. “We do what we do with what we have. I hope the fans enjoyed it.”
Kaleb Trent and James took the fourth and fifth positions.
CRATE LATE MODEL
Trevor Sise of Knoxville bolted to the lead, pulling the slide job against Rusty Ballenger on the opening lap and led flag-to-flag in the Crate Late Model feature.
Sise, in the white No. 9 paint normally driven by his brother Zach, was able to maintain the lead throughout the race. It was his first win of the season.
“With this Crate racing, it can be rough sometimes and it’s up on the wheel racing,” Sise said. “We came up here and see if we could get a ‘W.’ It was good to beat Rusty. He’s won up here about every week. I feel pretty good about that.”
Adam Ahl passed Ballenger for the runner-up spot on lap 19. Behind those two, Gary Crittenden and Josh Henry rounded out the top five.
OTHER CLASSES
Pulling double-duty, Henry led all 20 laps of the Street Stock feature for his second win of the season. Eric Moore, Bo Smith, John Stevens and Bo Gilley took the second through fifth spots.
James Parrott from Rutledge scored his first win of the year in Sportsman Late Model, grabbing the lead from Wayne Rader at the start and never looking back. Adam Mitchell outdueled Rader in a tough battle for second place with Michael Boyd and Addison Cardwell behind them.
In the most competitive race of the night, Seymour racer Shaun Sise passed Johnson City driver Bobby Mays for the lead with six laps to go to win the Classic feature. Mac Lockhart got around Mays for second. Marcus Mays finished one spot behind his uncle Bobby in fourth with Mark Sise fifth.
Another Johnson City driver, Chuck Kilian, took a wild ride, flipping down the front stretch after contact with Jeff Mays. Kilian emerged from the car with back pain, but without serious injury.
Teenager Austin Maples from Morristown took his first-ever Front Wheel Drive victory, besting a strong 20-car field. Brandon Crawford and Eric Partin took the second and third positions.