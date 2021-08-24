The Pure 4 division typically provides some of the best racing of the night at Kingsport Speed- way. On Friday night, the Pure 4 division takes center stage with a $2,000-to-win, Big Dog 100 race on the 3/8-mile concrete oval.
It’s quite a test for the Pure 4 drivers and their machines, which typically run races between 25-30 laps. There will be a halfway break in the 100-lap race for fuel and air pressure only.
This is a non-points race. Bruce Crumbley and Kenny Absher are locked in a tight battle atop the championship standings and they will certainly be among the race favorites.
Crumbley is the most recent winner. He captured the second of twin features last Friday night, while Bucky Smith was the winner of the first race.
Keith Helton, who won the previous week, and Brandon Sutherland, a five-time winner this season, are among the other favorites.
The normally featured Late Model Stock division will also be a part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Weekly Racing Series program. There are also features for the Sportsman, Mod 4 and Pure Street divisions.
Grandstands open at 5 p.m. with qualifying at 7 p.m. and racing at 8 p.m.
Kingsport Speedway officials reversed a decision about the previous Friday night’s Mod 4 race. Kevin Canter was awarded the win over Dennis Arnold after a review of the video.
Canter was out front when the yellow flag came out on the last lap. Although Arnold beat him back to the finish line, the race was final once the caution lights came out.
VOLUNTEER SPEEDWAY
“Bo’s Extravaganza: On the Road at Volunteer Speedway” comes to Volunteer Speedway on Saturday. The event features dirt track racing, live music, car shows and autograph sessions.
John Schneider, who portrayed Bo Duke on the popular television show the “Dukes of Hazzard,” is scheduled to perform on stage and also compete in the Open Wheel Modified race.
The Food City 40 for American Pro Late Model All-Star Series is the featured race. It’s a 40-lap, $2,500-to-win race. In addition to the Pro Late Model and Open Wheel Modified races, there are also features for the Sportsman Late Model, Street Stock, Classic and Front Wheel Drive classes.
Registration for the car show earlier in the day takes place from 7-10 a.m. with awards presented at noon.
HOT SUMMER NIGHTS
Jonesborough rider Chandler Carver swept 450D motos on his Kawasaki at Saturday’s Hot Summer Nights Supercross Series race at I-81 Motorsports Park. Cody Branch from Coeburn, Virginia, was first in 450C and Kevin Kennedy from Blountville was the ATV Amateur winner.
Alex Colley from Norton, Virginia, continued his winning ways in the 125cc class with Cody Goode from Fall Branch second. Colley also won in Schoolboy, while Coeburn, Virginia’s Chandler Brickey also won two classes.
Johnson City’s Steve Watkins had a pair of runner-up finishes, including 30+ where he was second to Bristol’s Brandon Whited. The 40+ race featured a 1-2 finish by Eddie Branch from Bristol and Jim Sheesley from Gray.
Cody Lyons from Roan Mountain was the runner-up in the 25+ class, while Jonesborough riders Noah Roy (Super Mini, 85cc 9-13) and Davis Rose (85cc Beginner) also posted second-place finishes. Laiken Fields from Bluff City took the 85cc, 9-11 victory.
Among the youngest riders, Knox Bennett from Johnson City won the 51cc Multi-Speed with Oakley Carr from Kingsport second. He was second in the 51cc Beginner, a finish matched by Tianna Holsclaw in the 51cc, 7-8 race. Memphis Scott won the second moto in Unlimited D to finish second overall.
DRAG RACING
Bristol Dragway and Cherokee Race Park each have points races scheduled for this weekend.
The DER Bracket Racing Series comes to Bristol Dragway with a test-and-tune scheduled for Friday night and races for Saturday and Sunday. Josh Owens, the Milligan University golfer, has been leading the points in the featured Super Pro class, while Chris Colley has been atop the Pro class.
Cherokee Race Park has another points race Saturday with gates opening at 4 p.m. and time trials to start at 6 p.m.
It’s one of the final points races of the season with racers looking to qualify for the IHRA Summit SuperSeries World Finals on Oct. 14-16 at Memphis International Raceway.