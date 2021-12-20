Kingsport Speedway released its 2022 schedule Monday with the news the track will again be part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Weekly Racing Series with Late Model Stock as the featured class.
There had been speculation the class wouldn’t be back, but track general manager Karen Tunnell said there is a larger commitment from drivers to race at the 3/8-mile oval speedway nicknamed “The Concrete Jungle.”
“It’s very exciting. I’m glad we’ve got the races lined up and ready to go,” Tunnell said. “Speaking with several of the drivers, the interest is still there for the Late Model Stock division with the NASCAR sanction. About 15 drivers say they are committed to race with us.”
The track has announced four other classes — Sportsman, Pure 4, Mod 4 and Street Stocks, into which the former Pure Street class will be integrated. There are also plans for a low-budget starter division that should be announced in the coming weeks.
Track champions for the 2021 season were: Nik Williams (Late Model Stock), Rusty Clendenin (Sportsman), Bruce Crumbley (Pure 4), Kevin Canter (Mod 4) and Billy Walters (Pure Street).
The schedule begins with an open practice on March 26 from noon to 5 p.m. There are two more open practices before the season-opening races on April 8.
Other highlights include Fan Appreciation Night on July 1 with fireworks afterwards. The Carolina Pro Late Model Series is scheduled for Aug. 20. It includes the accompanying Carolina Crate Modified Series, the only race scheduled in the Tri-Cities for fans of those open-wheel pavement cars.
It concludes with Kingsport Speedway Championship Night on September 9.
MALL SHOW AND RULES
The unofficial start of the local racing season will be the Kingsport Speedway Mall Show to be held Feb. 19 at The Mall at Johnson City.
“We are tickled to death to have another mall show after all the COVID issues,” Tunnell said. “A lot of the racers have been asking about it and we will open up the mall spots in January.”
Kingsport Speedway has also been posting links to the 2022 rules on the track’s Facebook page. Listening to some of the concerns of the popular Pure 4 class, modifications have been made to the rules package for that division.