Kingsport will be the Axmen when the new-look Appalachian League debuts this summer.
The announcement was made on Friday. The Axmen’s logo mimics their well-known and fan-favorite “K” but also has history to its meaning.
“Kingsport’s new name is absolutely fitting considering Daniel Boone and his ‘Axmen’ began The Wilderness Trail in Kingsport, Tennessee,” said Boyd Sports president Chris Allen. “The Axmen is a name that will resonate with all.”
Boyd Sports, LLC. announced in January it will be taking over operation of the Kingsport club.
Partnering with Major League Baseball and USA Baseball, the Appalachian League has been rebranded as a wooden bat league for elite college freshmen and sophomores.