KINGSPORT — Kingsport tightened its grip on its lead in the Appalachian League West Division on Wednesday with a win over of Johnson City in the first game of a twinbill at Hunter Wright Stadium.
The Axmen (31-14) dominated the first game to take a 15-2 victory, and jumped out to an early lead in the nightcap, which was still in progress at press time.
HOLDING ON
Kingsport scored two runs in the first inning and three in the second to build a 5-0 lead before Johnson City scored one run in the third, one in the fourth and two more in the fifth to cut the Kingsport lead to one run.
The Axmen rallied back with four runs in the bottom of the fifth of the nightcap to build a 9-4 advantage after five innings.
NOT CLOSE
The first game of the twinbill was one of those games for Kingsport.
It was one of those games for Johnson City (23-23) too.
Everything went right for the Axmen and everything was disastrous for the Doughboys.
Kingsport racked up 15 hits in the rout.
BIG NUMBERS
Eight of the nine batters in the Kingsport batting order had at least one hit. Eight Axmen also had at least one RBI and all nine Axmen hitters scored at least one run in the rout.
Kendall Diggs, Mayes White and Gunner Gouldsmith accounted for 10 of Kingsport’s hits.
Diggs finished with four hits, four RBIs and a run scored, while White and Gouldsmith each had three hits in the contest.
White had two RBIs and a run scored. Gouldsmith finished with an RBI and scored three runs for Kingsport.
Johnson City finished with eight hits.
McKay Barney and Noah Gent, an ETSU transfer from Walters State, had two hits and an RBI each for the Doughboys.
ON THE MOUND
Cole Hales, a freshman at Caldwell Community College in Hudson, North Carolina, picked up his team-leading fifth win of the season for Kingsport.
Hales (5-1) gave up two runs on seven hits with two strikeouts and one walk in six innings of work.
Johnson City’s Landon Crumbley (1-2) took the loss after working just 1⅓ innings.
The Walters State hurler gave up 10 runs on six hits with two strikeouts and two walks.
He was knocked out of the game in the second inning after Kingsport scored nine runs in the frame.
UP NEXT
Both teams are scheduled to be back in action Thursday with the third game of the series at Hunter Wright Stadium.
First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.
