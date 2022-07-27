KINGSPORT — Kingsport tightened its grip on its lead in the Appalachian League West Division on Wednesday with a win over of Johnson City in the first game of a twinbill at Hunter Wright Stadium.

The Axmen (31-14) dominated the first game to take a 15-2 victory, and jumped out to an early lead in the nightcap, which was still in progress at press time.

