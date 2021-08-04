Former King University women’s wrestler Sarah Hildebrandt gets her shot in the Olympics on Thursday night.
Hildebrandt, wrestling for the United States at 50 kilograms (110 pounds), takes the mat in Tokyo 11 a.m. on Friday, Tokyo time. That’s 10 p.m. Thursday in East Tennessee.
Should Hildebrandt win her first two matches, she will then wrestle again on Friday afternoon in Tokyo. That session is scheduled to start at 5:15 a.m. (ET) on Friday. The semifinal matches are scheduled to be the fifth and sixth bouts of the session. The matches will be live on the Olympic Channel and in the Olympic App staring at 10:00 p.m. (ET) on Thursday.
The draw for the bracket is scheduled to take place on Thursday in Tokyo.
Hildebrandt enters the tournament ranked seventh in the United World Wrestling (UWW) rankings. She is a 2018 world silver medalist at 53 kilograms and a six-time Pan American champion. In 2018 she was selected Team USA Women’s Wrestler of the Year.
While at King, Hildebrandt was a four-time WCWA All-American and two-time national champion. She helped the Tornado to four national championships, two NWCA National Duals and two WCWA national championships.
She is the third Tornado to compete in the Olympics, and second for Team USA in women’s wrestling. Haley Augello competed in 2016 and Kemar Hyman ran track for his home Cayman Islands in 2012, 2016 and 2020.