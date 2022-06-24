BURLINGTON, N.C.—Ashton King’s two-run, first-inning home run signaled the beginning and end of Johnson City’s scoring.
Tony Neubeck and the Doughboys bullpen made it work.
Neubeck (1-1) hurled five shutout innings, then four relievers handled the rest of the pitching load as Johnson City nipped Burlington 2-1 in Friday night’s Appalachian League Baseball play.
Stepping into the batter’s box right after McKay Barney led off the game with a line-drive single to center field, King deposited a 1-1 pitch over the wall in left-center field.
And just like that, the Doughboys (8-13) held a two-run advantage.
Yielding three hits, Neubeck overcame four walks to keep the Sock Puppets (16-5) off the board. He totaled six strikeouts.
Landon Crumbley and Brogan Beckner followed up with a scoreless inning apiece. Gavin Bates surrendered Burlington’s lone run in a third of an inning before Cole Tremain recorded the final five outs to pick up a save.
Sock Puppets pitcher Justin Honeycutt (1-1) shook off King’s home run to last five innings. After Brenton Fisher worked the sixth, Peter Gallo tallied five strikeouts over the final three frames.
Barney was the game’s only player with multiple hits, collecting two — including a double — in four at-bats. Johnson City teammate Roberto Pena batted 1 for 2 and drew a pair of walks.
The Doughboys, who will be in Danville the next two nights, finished with seven hits while Burlington collected five.