Keep battling.
East Tennessee State shortstop Ashton King took those words of encouragement to heart Sunday afternoon. His three-run home run in the eight inning lifted the Bucs to a 4-1 victory over UNC Asheville at Thomas Stadium.
King was at-bat with two strikes and two outs when he fouled off two pitches. It led to a full count. When the next pitch by Asheville’s Jacob Edwards was high, King crushed the ball, sending it over the left field fence.
”Getting to see a lot of pitches on that a-b really helped,” King said. ”That guy had pitched a good game, but we’d seen his pitches a lot. He came back with a change-up and left it high. Luckily, I got a barrel to it.
”We’re trying to hug pitches and if they leave them up, do damage with them. I was happy to help the team get the win.”
To say King helped was a bit modest. He drove in all four ETSU runs. He singled to left field in the third inning to plate Logen Sutton for the game’s first score.
He finished 2 for 4 as the Bucs improved to 10-3, sweeping the weekend after winning a doubleheader against Rider on Friday.
”Ashton is just a great player, someone we count on a lot,” ETSU coach Joe Pennucci said. ”That was a great at-bat to battle through and get the home run to go ahead. It doesn’t get any better than that.”
Edwards (1-3) made it difficult, going 7 2/3 innings. However, the Bucs countered with Hunter Loyd throwing seven innings, giving up one hit and an unearned run, while matching Edwards’ five strikeouts.
Andrew Ronne (1-0) pitched the eighth and earned the win, while Nathanial Tate had a three-up, three-down ninth for his second save of the season. The three combined for a one-hitter.
”Hunter pitched great. The difference between the two starters wasn’t much,” Pennucci said. ”Hunter Loyd to the young guy Ronne to Tate was great. You couldn’t ask for anything more.”
Sutton did his part by going 2 for 3 with a pair of runs scored. He also made a spectacular play in the field in the third inning by diving to come up with the ball, quickly getting it to his feet and making the throw to first for the out.
Asheville (4-10) tied the game in the fourth inning when Corbin Lanowitz scored on a fielding error on a hard-hit ball to King.
NEXT UP
ETSU has a busy stretch of five home games over the next seven days. The Bucs host Radford on Tuesday at 3 p.m., host Lafayette on Wednesday at 6 p.m. and have a three-game series with Tennessee Tech over the weekend.