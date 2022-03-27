Ashton King belted a three-run home run in the bottom of the 10th inning Sunday, giving East Tennessee State a 10-7 victory over George Washington and a sweep of their three-game series.
King’s home run was his second of the day. He also led off the game for the Bucs with a solo shot and added a triple.
George Washington led 7-4 in the bottom of the eighth when Tommy Barth hit a three-run double to forge a 7-7 tie. Barth had an RBI single an inning earlier when the Colonials were on top 7-3.
David Beam had three hits and scored twice for ETSU, which improved to 16-5,
Cade Fergus led George Washington (10-13) with three hits. Logan Leach had three RBIs and hit a home run.
The Bucs began the winning rally when Beam reached on a leadoff single.
Garett Wallace also singled, bringing King up to the plate with the winning run on third base. The Bucs shortstop blasted a pitch from Chris Kahler (2-1) over the left field wall for the win. It was his fourth home run of the year.
Nathanial Tate (1-2) earned the win with two innings of hitless relief. ETSU starter Landon Smiddy was touched for nine hits and four runs over five innings. Reliever Nathan Hickman gave up three runs on four hits in three innings.
The Bucs, who have played 17 of their first 21 games at home, play host to Radford on Tuesday before hitting the road for 11 of the next 12, beginning with a three-game series at Baylor, April 1-3.