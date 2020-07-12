KINGSPORT — Clint King was determined not to let another Southeast Super Trucks win at Kingsport Speedway slip away.
The driver of the No. 07 Chevrolet took the lead from Kenneth Headen’s No. 99 Ford on lap 7 and led the rest of a second 50-lap feature on Saturday night at the 3/8-mile concrete track. It came just hours after King had seen victory in the first 50-lap feature go by the wayside after getting booted from the lead by teenager Tanner Carter.
Although King came back from spinning out to finish third, he was mad as a hornet and ran into Carter’s truck repeatedly on the cool-down lap. King was called to the Southeast Super Trucks trailer to meet with series officials.
Coming back more determined than ever, he wasn’t about to be denied in the second race. He won by nearly a half-lap over runner-up Headen.
“The truck was outrageously good. It was even better in the second race than the first race,” King said. “You can’t complain too much with the way we rebounded. We made a couple of small adjustments based on the climate change (of the track cooling down) and where we were at the end of the first race. Every now and then, you will nail it like that and tonight was one of those nights.”
Taylor Hosford made a hard charge through the pack to finish third. Clark Houston, the grandson of former NASCAR Busch Series star Tommy Houston, finished fourth and Ralph Carnes was fifth.
FEELS LIKE THE FIRST TIME
Jamie Barbrey was the beneficiary of King and Carter getting together in the action-packed first Truck race which featured five caution periods over 50 laps.
With the race coming down to a late-race restart, Barbrey stayed in the throttle on the outside and cleared Carter to earn the win. His No. 21 Toyota had body damage on the front and all down the right side, but he wasn’t about to back off with victory in sight.
“I just held it on the outside and hoped it stuck,” Barbrey said. “I ran dirt for a lot of years and won a lot of races. To run up front with the caliber of guys that run this series and to win a race at this place, that means a lot to me.”
Carter, a 14-year-old from Georgia, finished second. He talked about the contact with King during and after the race.
“He doored us under green and it was hard racing. I drove into (turns) one and two a little too hard and wrecked him,” Carter said. “It wasn’t intentional. Then, he came up and straight up destroyed our front.”
King finished third followed by Jacob Owens and Headen.
TISSOT APPLIES THE PRESSURE
Lee Tissot, a former Kingsport Speedway regular from Asheville, kept the pressure on race leader Justin Southerlin for most of the 75-lap SEST Limited Late Model feature..
Tissot’s No. 27 Chevrolet made the winning pass of Southerlin’s No. 47 Ford coming off turn two on lap 61. He held on the rest of the way for the win.
“He ran a heckuva race and I can’t give that boy enough credit,” Tissot said. “To have never been here and to run like that, it was amazing. I just had to keep the pressure on. One time I had a good run, I had to time it just right because that was the only way I was going to get by him.”
Southerlin finished second in his Kingsport Speedway debut. The handling on his car went away after Tissot shadowed him for most of the race.
“My car got a little too tight in the center of the corner,” Southerlin said. “He had better forward bite and he could drive under me. I tried to hold him off and I was able to for several laps. It just wasn’t enough.”
DJ Canipe finished third ahead as John Gallman and Josh Goble were the other top-five finishers.
LEGENDARY VICTORY
Canipe drove a white No. 29 in both the Limited and Legends races. The Shelby, N.C., driver led flag-to-flag to win the 25-lap Legends feature, but was challenged by teammate Michael Alcaro for the entire race.
Alcaro finished second with Jaiden Reyna, Tyler Lester and Lee Jordan rouding out the top five positions.
VINTAGE PERFORMANCE
Eddie Gilbert from Spartanburg, S.C., paced every lap of the Carolina Vintage race in his No. 00 Mustang. Kingsport driver Todd Duff finished second with Danny Toney taking the final podium spot. Jacob Bradley was the winner of the Bandolero race. Local racer Mardy Roberts III finished seventh.