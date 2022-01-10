In the up-and-down world of East Tennessee State men’s basketball, Jordan King took matters into his own hands.
The result was a rousing Southern Conference victory.
King scored 23 points Monday night as ETSU rolled past Western Carolina 87-69 at Freedom Hall. The junior guard was coming off a 1-for-8 shooting night in a loss to Wofford. He found the range early and kept connecting.
“I just went to the shoot-around today and the guys kept telling me to shoot the ball,” King said. “They always have confidence in me. So that’s what I’m going to do, just keep shooting.”
King made 9 of 13 shots, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range. It was a far cry from his previous game.
“I don’t where I was in Saturday’s game,” King said. “It wasn’t me. It’s never good to talk to your mom after a bad game, especially when she loves the game. She said ‘If you’re not going to play aggressive, we’re not even watching the game.’ She’s definitely happy right now.”
How much fun was King having? On back-to-back possessions in the second half, the 6-foot guard threw down a one-handed dunk and stepped back for a fadeaway 3-pointer.
“That’s my first one,” he said of the dunk. “It felt great. I didn’t think I could jump that high.”
The Bucs (10-7 overall, 2-2 SoCon) ran their winning streak over Western Carolina to 14 games. They’ve beaten the Catamounts 31 times in the last 32 meetings. Western Carolina fell to 7-9, 1-2.
ETSU led by as much as 29 points midway through the second half and cruised home.
FIT FOR A KING
ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said he wants King to keep shooting, even more than he did Monday night.
“Jordan played hard last game, he just didn’t take enough shots,” Oliver said. “I told Jordan, if you take 10 threes every night, it’s a problem for us. He’s that kind of a shooter. He’s the one guy I want to let our team know I want him raising up from wherever he has space.”
BACK TO THE BASICS
ETSU shot 58% from the field, concentrating inside the 3-point arc, where they went 26 for 38.
A game after they relied almost exclusively on the 3-pointer, the Bucs pounded the ball inside against the smaller Catamounts to the tune of 48 points in the paint and held a 42-39 rebounding advantage.
The Bucs went 8 of 21 from 3-point range, with nobody other than King connecting more than once.
BY THE NUMBERS
With the game all but decided by halftime — ETSU was leading 42-25 — the second half was a race to see how quick it could end so everybody could get home to watch the national championship football game between Alabama and Georgia.
The fans who hung around were rewarded in the final minute when Western Carolina’s Davion Everett missed two free throws, sending them each home with a coupon for a free chicken sandwich as part of a season-long promotion during conference games.
Ty Brewer celebrated the free food with a monstrous alley-oop dunk off a pass from David Sloan that left the entire backboard shaking for several seconds. Brewer had 14 points, making six of his eight shots. Sloan finished with 12 points and 10 assists. He also had five rebounds and a pair of steals.
Mohab Yasser added 11 points for the Bucs and Jaden Seymour had 10.
Vonterius Woolbright led the Catamounts with 20 points. Nick Robinson had 16 and Tyler Harris added 12.
UP NEXT
The Bucs play at Furman on Wednesday night, their fourth game in eight nights. Western Carolina plays host to Chattanooga.