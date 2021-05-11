Science Hill has a new coach for girls soccer as Ron Kind was chosen Tuesday to lead the program.
Kind has been a longtime presence in the Johnson City soccer community.
“He’s been with soccer in Johnson City since soccer started,” Science Hill athletic director Keith Turner said. “He has coached in club, high school, and refereed at a high level. He’s a soccer nut.
“He is well versed in soccer, and his daughters played at Science Hill. He will continue to keep the program where it is. I have no doubt about that.”
Kind — who had been an assistant at Science Hill — replaces David Strickland, who took over the girls program prior to the 2015 season. Strickland led Science Hill to state tournament appearances in 2017 and 2019. Each time, the Lady Hilltoppers took a tough one-goal loss with setbacks to Franklin (2-1) in 2017 and Maryville (3-2).
Turner said Strickland and his wife bought a small business recently.
“It required more time in the summer and early fall,” Turner said. “But he will still coach the boys.”