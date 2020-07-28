BRISTOL, Va. — Taylor Kilgore and Zac Fletcher are teammates during the high school season. On Tuesday, the Kingsport teenagers will be rivals in match play for the Tri-Cities PGA Junior Amateur Championship at The Virginian Golf Course.
The two players from Dobyns-Bennett had low rounds in the boys’ 16-18 division on Monday. Kilgore had a solid round of four birdies and two bogeys to finish at 2-under 70. Fletcher was more up and down with six birdies and five bogeys, shooting a 1-under 71.
Kilgore has been on a roll this summer, recently leading the first round of the Ridgefields Invitational before ultimately finishing third.
“It took me a little bit to get going. I had birdies on (holes) 3 and 4, but from 5 to 9, I couldn’t get anything to drop. I just stayed back to control my attitude and not go firing at pins. I didn’t want to do anything to mess me up and wait for the round to come to me.”
He had two birdies and two bogeys on the back nine. He nearly eagled No. 14, but his shot went a foot past the hole. Overall, he liked the speed and shape of the greens.
“The greens weren’t too quick, but they rolled true,” Kilgore said. “My caddy was able to direct me in a certain way and I was able to get up and down.”
Fletcher was particularly effective on his short approach shots. Otherwise, he wanted to stay where the grass was short.
“Anytime I had a wedge in my hands, I felt I was going to hit it pretty tight,” Fletcher said. “I tried to keep it out of the rough as high as they have it right now. Hitting out of the rough, it depended on the lie. If it was sitting up, it didn’t make that much of a difference, but if was laying down, it was hard to tell where the ball was going.”
Seth Robinette, a Sullivan Central student, finished third with an even-par round of 72. Daxx Carr, a Johnson City golfer who attends University High, was fourth at 1-over 73. Carson Peters and Carter Beach tied for fifth, each at 3-over 75.
Kipp Hambrick, who tied for seventh, aced the par-3, No. 15 hole. Using a 6-iron at the advice of caddy Graham McCalman, his shot bounced on the green and then another bounce an estimated two feet for his first-ever hole-in-one. It was the first hole-in-one of the season on the local Sneds Tour.
BOYS 13-15
Alexander Broyles from Greeneville was the only golfer to break par in the boys’ 13-15 division. He shot a 2-under 70 and will face John Cheek from Johnson City in Tuesday’s match play. Cheek finished strong, going 1-under on the back nine to end at 1-over 73.
GIRLS 12-18
A pair of Abingdon, Virginia, girls had the low rounds in the girls’ 12-18 competition for 18 holes. Grace Addison finished at 2-under 70 and Katie Hall was next at 4-over 76. Chloe Bray from Johnson City was third at 6-over 78.
Addison had four birdies in her round, while Hall had a birdie and an eagle.