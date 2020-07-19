It’s fourth down and a mile to go.
The offensive team trails by two points. The ball is at the opponent’s 43-yard line and three seconds are on the clock. The only option is a Hail Mary pass, right?
Not at Science Hill.
Head coach Stacy Carter has a second option because he has Kade Hensley.
Wait. The kicker? Yep.
The coach believes his senior kicker can make a 60-yard field goal under game conditions.
What does Hensley believe?
“I feel confident up to 60 yards,” said Hensley.
Carter said he wouldn’t hesitate to use Hensley in the aforementioned scenario.
It can be argued that Hensley stands apart from every other kicker in Northeast Tennessee history. His confidence shouldn’t be construed as boasting because the honest self-assessment has been nurtured by attending camps and successfully competing against the best high school kickers in the country.
And his incredible range is ready-made for the college game. It comes without the use of the kicking tee that is permitted at the high school level.
“Jaxon (Diamond) is a great holder, so we are able to go off the ground like they do in college,” Hensley said.
Hensley was in Dallas recently, participating in the Top 12 Invitational Camp. That’s top 12 as in nationally speaking. He also participated in the Las Vegas camp earlier this year, finishing in the top 10.
Also, he is rated as the No. 7 high school kicker in Kohl’s National Player Rankings.
Certainly Hensley is an outstanding kicker, but he doesn’t necessarily fit the mold of that position. He is a team leader despite playing a position where leadership isn’t commonplace.
“He has literally been the leader in our senior bunch for sure,” Carter said. “With kickers that doesn’t happen. Kickers tend to keep to themselves. But he’s a leader as a kicker. He bench presses 260 pounds. It’s just a pleasure to coach a kid like that.”
Carter said the 5-foot-10, 186-pounder, who also handles the punting duties for the Hilltoppers, is exceptionally bright and a good person.
“He’s a humble kid,” Carter said. “And he’s a tremendous kid. He is one of the best kids I have ever coached as a person. It’s his family, his dedication, his work ethic, and his relationship with the other players. It’s his attitude and everything.”
College coaches see the skill and the attitude, and like it. Hensley is mulling over options to play next year from a list that currently includes: Clemson, Tennessee, Iowa State, Duke, Mississippi State and Georgia Tech.
At this point, there is no favorite among the pack.
“I have no college I am leaning towards,” Hensley said. “I want to keep my options open.”
As for the 2020 season, Hensley is a weapon at the disposal of Carter.
“Every time we cross the 50, we have at least a chance for some points,” Carter said.
Carter already has evidence of Hensley’s ability to change a game. The Hilltoppers beat Dobyns-Bennett last year, 23-17, with Hensley hitting three field goals — including one from 49 and a school-record 51-yarder.
Last year Hensley made 12 of 15 field goal attempts, and was 34 of 34 on extra points. He missed only three touchbacks all season in his full-length kickoffs, and averaged 38 yards on 27 punts with a long of 55.
“I don’t know how he didn’t get Mr. Football kicker,” Carter said.
Hensley has honed his kicking skills through the years.
“I’ve been working on technique for years,” Hensley said. “But the main things I do when I am kicking well are focusing on staying inside my swing path and getting my hips all the way through.
“To be a successful kicker, it takes hard work, patience, discipline, a good attitude and work ethic.”
Hensley started playing soccer, but was drawn to football because of his brother, Kellen, who started at center for the Hilltoppers last season as a freshman.
“I was a soccer player when I was young, and my brother started to play football,” Hensley said. “I wanted to be out there playing with him. It’s awesome and a really cool experience to be able to play at Science Hill with him. And it’s even better to have him as my snapper.”
Hensley started to figure things out after his freshman season with the Elizabethton Cyclones.
“I went to my first ranking camp, and I was able to compete with some of the better older kids,” he said.
Hensley transferred to Science Hill prior to his sophomore season and sat out a year.
Hensley is an athlete, who Carter said could excel at another position on the football field as well as other sports.
“He figured out a long time ago that kicking was his niche and he pushed to it,” Carter said. “He could have been a good baseball player. He has good strength and he’s very athletic.”
This season, Hensley said he is shooting for a perfect slate without missing a kick. He is also aiming for a 40-yard punt average and 100 percent of his long kickoffs resulting in touchbacks.
“As for the team, I hope we go out and win every game this season,” he said. “That’s always the goal. We want to come together as a team better this year and cut down on penalties. Our mindset is the same as it has always been: Be the best team we can be.”