Kickboxing and Mixed Martial Arts will be featured when Showcase 29 card comes to the MeadowView Convention Center on Saturday, Jan. 14.

There are six professional fights headlined by the heavyweight kickboxing bout between Chandler Cole and Matthew Strickland. It is the kickboxing debut for Cole, who is better known for his wrestling background and MMA prowess. Cole serves as wrestling coach at Eastside High School. As a MMA combatant, he has been prominently featured on The Ultimate Fighter.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

