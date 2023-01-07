Kickboxing and Mixed Martial Arts will be featured when Showcase 29 card comes to the MeadowView Convention Center on Saturday, Jan. 14.
There are six professional fights headlined by the heavyweight kickboxing bout between Chandler Cole and Matthew Strickland. It is the kickboxing debut for Cole, who is better known for his wrestling background and MMA prowess. Cole serves as wrestling coach at Eastside High School. As a MMA combatant, he has been prominently featured on The Ultimate Fighter.
In fact, Cole is the No. 1 ranked MMA heavyweight in Tennessee and No. 14 in the country.
“It’s a way he can stay busy and improve certain elements of his game,” fight promoter Casey Oxendine said about the kickboxing bout. “Where he’s known as a wrestler, it forces him into another direction. There’s always a chance in a (MMA) fight where you can’t take someone to the ground and utilize your wrestling. It’s one of the reasons he’s doing this. A lot of UFC fighters will try to either do boxing or kickboxing.”
Cole and Strickland have met before inside the cage, but that was an amateur MMA fight in 2015. Cole used his grappling skills to earn a first-round submission. The kickboxing fight gives the 6-foot-6 Strickland significant advantages in height and reach over the 5-foot-10 Cole.
• Johnson City fighter Randall Austin is making his kickboxing debut in a 135-pound fight against Jalen Jackson. Both fighters are MMA veterans, but this fight requires different skill sets.
One fighter who has shown the versatility already is Johnson City’s Preston Schick. A tall, lanky fighter, Schick (3-0) is a tough matchup in any combat sport. He will face Kyle Icard in a 145-pound MMA fight.
In the co-main event, Johnson City’s Keith Olson (3-2) is scheduled to take on Kevin the “Hebrew Hammer” Schroder in a 155-pound MMA fight. Dallas Manspile from Roanoke and Dan Boehle from Knoxville will lock horns in a 145-pound fight.
There’s also an intriguing women’s MMA fight as Maria Rios travels from New Mexico to take on Knoxville’s Christian Adcock. Both fighters are trying to break losing streaks, each on the short end of decisions in their last fights.