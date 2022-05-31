It looks like Father’s Day might have come a few weeks early for John Ketron.
On Friday night, the Kingsport racer watched his son, Jason, drive his blue No. 28 car from a seventh-place starting position to win the Front Wheel Drive race at Volunteer Speedway. On Saturday, Ketron was in victory lane himself, driving a yellow No. 28 to a season-opening victory at Lonesome Pine Raceway.
What makes it unique isn’t that it came at two different tracks, but very different tracks. Volunteer Speedway is a high-banked, 4/10-mile clay oval and Lonesome Pine Raceway is a relatively flat, 3/8-mile asphalt oval.
John Ketron bested a field of 17 drivers in the Pure 4 race, which kicked off the Coeburn, Virginia, track’s 50th anniversary. Braydon Powers finished second with Steven Watts third.
It was a small lineup in the Lonesome Pine Late Model class with Abingdon racer Josh Gobble driving the red No. 88 to the win. Joey Sykes was the runner-up with Chris Coleman taking the other podium spot.
Another Abingdon driver, Kevin Canter, drove the silver No. 9 to the winner’s circle in the Mod 4 feature. Chris Amburgey, who bested Canter a week earlier at Kingsport Speedway, finished second with Zach Fritz behind him.
Rob Austin from Castlewood, Virginia, outran his brother, Doug, for the Pure Street win. Allen Rich took the third position. Mitch Gibson was the Charger winner, ahead of Steven Roark and Dalton Thomas.
Racing is slated to return to Lonesome Pine on June 11.
VOLUNTEER SPEEDWAY
Jonesborough driver Bobby Mays won the Classic division race at Volunteer Speedway’s “Back the Gap Summer Series” opener.
Driving the black No. 5, Mays won for a second straight weekend. He was victorious at 411 Motor Speedway in Seymour the previous week. Shaun Sise and Mac Lockhart finished second and third.
Rusty Ballenger from Seymour had the No. 79 out front to win the featured 30-lap Crate Late Model feature. Trevor Sise posted a runner-up finish with Jordon Horton third. Johnson City driver Tim Maupin drove his No. 3 machine to a sixth-place run out of 21 drivers.
Dandridge driver Heath Alvey put the lucky No. 7 in victory lane in the 25-lap Sportsman Late Model race. Joe Bray was second with Brad Seagle rounding out the podium finishers.
Gary Blanken, a veteran who started as a drag racer before moving to the dirt ovals, was the Street Stock winner. The Whitesburg driver behind the wheel of the No. 69 machine finished ahead of David Clark and Josh Henry.
Jason Ketron completed the list of Friday winners at the Bulls Gap track. Travis Weeks and Ray Wyatt were second and third in the Front Wheel Drive feature.