John Ketron extended a trio of winning streaks Saturday night at Lonesome Pine Raceway.
Following the disqualification of first-place finisher Alex Posey, the Kingsport driver captured the Pure 4 victory at the 3/8-mile asphalt oval. Ketron, the defending champion at Lonesome Pine, is now 2-for-2 on the season at the Coeburn, Virginia track.
He also won the last Pure 4 points race at Kingsport Speedway back on June 3. In addition, Ketron also scored a weekend sweep as he won a 100-lap Enduro race at Kingsport on Friday night. He’s also 2-for-2 in Enduros at Kingsport this season.
Kaleb Woodruff finished second to Ketron on Saturday with Larry Yeary the third-place finisher.
Blayne Harrison won the featured Late Model race as the teenager from Bastain, Virginia held off his father Elby for the victory. Both drivers drove No. 7 machines with the red car of Blayne’s too strong in the end. Dustin Cooper took the other podium spot.
Steven Roark, a track champion in Mod Street last season, drove the black No. 20 to the win in the Charger division. The Bristol driver outdueled Kentucky racer Dalton Thomas for the victory as Mitch Gibson finished third.
Defending Pure Street track champion Rob Austin from Castlewood, Virginia finished ahead of rival Tony Dockery for the win. Jamie Meadows captured third place.
Kirby Gobble, who won three races in three different classes last October at Lonesome Pine, continued his winning ways with the Mod 4 victory. Hershell Robinette was second to the Abingdon driver with Billy Duty rounding out the top three.
CHEROKEE RACE PARK
Rogersville driver Emil Prisco got the hometown win Saturday night in the No Box race at Cherokee Race Park. Prisco drove his white Chevrolet Camaro to the victory as Randy Blazer took runner-up honors.
Chase Williamson from Cosby captured the Pro (Box) win in the IHRA Summit SuperSeries points race with Scott Fields his final-round opponent.
Jaden Ferguson proved to be a fast learner in Junior Dragster. The Hancock County High School student won in what was his first time ever in a race car.
MEET THE SARGE
Fans have a chance to meet eight-time NHRA Top Fuel World Champion Tony Schumacher and see his SCAG-sponsored dragster on display Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon at Boones Creek Outdoor Power Equipment.
Schumacher, who is making a return to full-time competition in 2022, has the record with six Nitro victories at Bristol Dragway. He's the winningest driver in NHRA Top Fuel history with 85 victories.
There's a meet-and-greet with Schumacher as well as food trucks available.