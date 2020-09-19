BRISTOL — Brad Keselowski and Austin Dillon are having fun these days.
Keselowski celebrated his fourth win of the season last Saturday night and comes into Saturday night’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway as one of the clear favorites. He’s a three-time winner at Bristol and drives the No. 2 Team Penske Ford, a car made famous by Hall of Fame driver Rusty Wallace.
Dillon is coming off back-to-back, top-five finishes for the first time in his NASCAR Cup Series career. Bristol is a place where he scored a dramatic win at the 2016 Food City 300 Xfinity Series race. He’s in the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, which Dale Earnhardt drove in some of Bristol’s most iconic moments.
Keselowski, the 2012 NASCAR champion, is coming off a dominating performance at Richmond — where he led a race-high 192 laps. The win advances him to the next round of the NASCAR playoffs with the Night Race serving as a cut-off race.
“It got us through that round where we can go to Bristol and race and have fun, especially after the spring race,” he said. “We’re coming in with some huge momentum and we hope to capitalize on it.”
Keselowski won the Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500 in May after his teammate Joey Logano and Chase Elliott wrecked while battling for the lead. It wasn’t a runaway like Richmond, but one Keselowski was glad to add to his career total of 34 wins.
“You have be in position at the end of these Cup races, especially at Bristol,” he said. “Five-hundred laps, anything can happen. It did for us at the spring.”
Although Keselowski had back-to-back Bristol wins in 2011-12, he had struggled in recent races on the high-banked short track. Now, he seems to be getting back to form.
“The track had escaped us and it had gotten frustrating,” he said. “We had some bad events, some bad fortune and some bad runs. We seem to be finding our rhythm here. The track has seen so many changes over the last 10 years,” he said. “Your race prep has to be very solid when you come to Bristol. You never know what they’re going to throw at you.”
DILLON SURGES AHEAD
It is shaping up to the best year of Dillon’s Cup Series career. He won at Texas and started the playoffs with a second-place finish at Darlington and a fourth at Richmond. It puts him a solid sixth-place in the standings with Bristol the elimination race.
“It shows we showed up and we’re making a push at the right time,” he said. “Bristol is the hardest of the three (playoff) tracks because of the variables that go along with Bristol. With the VHT and the weather, it’s hard to get the grip in the simulator. You know there are times your car is not going to drive good and you have to adjust to that.”
A former champion in both the Xfinity and Truck Series, Dillon is now in his seventh year in the Cup Series. He finished sixth at Bristol in May, but he wants more with a desire to jump to the next level.
“We had something solid where we were fast at the end of the race,” he said. “We’ve tried to adjust on it all week and get it a little better. Where we’ve tweaked on it, hopefully it will be a little better than the first race.”