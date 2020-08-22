KINGSPORT — The drivers feel the speed as they rocket into turn three. The racing is white-knuckle intense and it’s down to the final lap.
The driver takes a victory lap with the checkered flag on a sunny Saturday afternoon.
It’s not Kingsport Speedway, but rather the Kingsport Miniway — where go-kart drivers are celebrating their latest wins.
Austin Brooks normally drives the No. 9 Dodge Challenger in the Sportsman division at the speedway on Friday nights. Today, he’s the winning driver in the 425 Senior Championship race at the Miniway.
He explained that the thrill of racing the go-kart matches the sensation he gets inside the full-size stock car.
“I have as much fun in this as I do my regular race car if not more,” said Brooks, a 26-year-old Kingsport racer. “Derek Lane and I have a great time whether we’re here or the big speedway. Just like the big car, you can adjust the front end, the rear end and do different things.
“In our feature, we broke the left front tie-rod and I didn’t have much steering. But we were able to pull it off and I’m thankful for the win.”
Same as with the full-size cars, there are gear options, adjustment with the chassis and knowing how to manage tires that play a big part in winning races.
The sensation of speed around the miniway is described as even more intense running laps around the 3/8-mile speedway.
“This is the most fun of anything I’ve ever driven,” third-place finisher Jason Francis said. “I’ve driven a round-track car, rode motorcycles through the woods as fast as I could go, but there’s not anything like it. We’re going 50 mph an inch off the ground and it feels like 300 mph.
“I ran one of the slower cars at the speedway and it’s mid 18-second laps. Here, you’re turning 13-second laps and we’re only 20 mph slower on the smaller track. Everything is amplified. It’s nuts.”
THE FUTURE OF RACING
One of the day’s most hotly contested races unfolded with Everett Larson taking the checkered flag over Konner Tuell in the Junior Sportsman Predator division. Much like adults full-size cars, there was even controversy as the two young boys made contact in turn three while racing for the lead.
Larson powered ahead for the win, while Tuell got up to speed moments later to finish second. It’s their chance to learn the basics of racing. For Kingsport Speedway general manager Karen Tunnell, it was important to have a regular racing program at the miniway for the first time since 2002. She sees it as helping develop talent for the speedway in the long run.
“The last time this place was running I was a part of it. We’ve seen a lot of racers who started here that now race with us at Kingsport Speedway,” Tunnell said. “We’re hoping to generate future racers.”
Tunnell was excited to see the day’s action feature both adults and kids. She also liked that many regulars on Friday nights were racing Saturday.
“Looking through the pits, we have guys who run at the speedway,” she said. “A lot of the guys have their kids and grandkids here. There’s a lot of familiar faces and a good family atmosphere. We’re going to try to get our rental karts up the next couple of weeks and keep it going. We want something happening here all the time.”