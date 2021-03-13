The dirt has been laid down and the track has been tested. Now it’s time for racing on Bristol Motor Speedway’s new dirt surface.
With more than 1,300 entries and eight different classes of cars, there promises to be plenty of great action at the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals all week from March 15-20.
Friday and Saturday are the only days when normal spectator tickets are available and there is plenty of star power to draw fans in. Defending NASCAR champion Chase Elliott announced he will join Cup Series stars Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson racing Super Late Models. Joey Logano will compete in Open Modifieds, while Austin Dillon and Corey LaJoie will race Crate Late Models.
Tickets are $40 each day or a combo ticket is available for $75. There is a $5 increase for day-of-ticket purchases. Kids (12-under) tickets are $5 per day or $10 for the combo.
Pit passes are $50 per day on Friday and Saturday and $45 each day for Monday-Thursday. A full week pit pass is available for $200 per person.
A pit pass does not give you the opportunity to walk around inside the oval since the cars are pitted outside the track. However, you will have access to watch the races from the grandstands by entering gate 13.
Racing starts Monday with 602 Crate Late Models, Modifieds and Open Mods.
BRISTOL BUCKET LIST
The NASCAR Cup and Truck Series drivers have entered the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals to get laps on the surface before the Food City Dirt Race weekend on March 26-28. For the Late Model racers, both local and beyond, it’s a dream come true to race on the Bristol dirt.
One such driver is Johnson City’s Tim Maupin, who will race his No. 3 Crate Late Model. Maupin dreamed of racing on the Bristol dirt after hearing the stories from his father-in-law, Dale Ball, who raced at Bristol when it was covered in dirt in 2000.
“This has been on my bucket list,” Maupin said. “Dale told me it’s a whole different ball game. When they were up there, they were on light wheels — which were bad about breaking off. These cars, I don’t think they’ll have a problem with that. But it’s wide-open. You just hold on and go.”
Volunteer Speedway is a high-banked dirt track he’s used to running, although the 4/10-mile dirt track has a tighter entry into the turns. Maupin has also talked to Bryson Dennis, a local racer who served as a test driver for BMS and Baker Construction, about what to expect.
“It will be close to the feeling of running at Bulls Gap,” Maupin said. “But here, you’ll be entering the corner 30 miles per hour faster. I talked to Bryson about the gearing and all. He gave me some tips about what to look for and be ready for.”
Maupin is used to pitching his No. 3 car sideways as the fast way around Volunteer. He doesn’t expect it to be the same at Bristol, especially when rubber from the tires gets worked into the track surface.
“These cars will stay hooked up a lot like an asphalt car,” Maupin said. “The air that holds them on the side, they won’t slide a lot. But it will be an experience for sure.”