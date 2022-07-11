BRISTOL — Over 300 youth ages 6-17 were racing at Bristol Dragway on Monday with the number expected to grow to more than 400 once competition in the NHRA Junior Dragster Eastern Conference Finals officially begins Thursday.
Junior dragsters have proven over the years to be a great training ground for champion racers like Shawn Langdon and Erica Enders. In fact, they’ve become nearly as important in the development of drag racers as Pop Warner to football or Little League to baseball.
“We’ve done a good job at promoting it at the national level,” said NHRA Southeast Division director Cody Savage. “Summit (Racing Equipment) being the lead supporter for our junior series, they’ve set up a summer shootout where all seven divisions have a national event they run an eight-car race at.
“They’ve gotten TV time. We love the kids and they love it. We’re here to support the 400-500 kids that show up hanging out with us.”
Many of the kids have been racing at Thunder Valley since last Friday with the Mike Bos Chassis Craft Junior Dragsters as a lead-in to the NHRA event. The Mike Bos Fun Races are also taking place Monday through Wednesday.
“This event is as prestigious as it gets for bonus races across the country,” Savage said. “The Mike Bos 64-car shootout sells out in about three minutes. There’s a wait list where people just missed the click. When you pay $225 to enter a race for anywhere from a 6-18 year-old, you’re in awe of how big a draw it is.”
Another special event was Monday’s Teel Family Memorial Race with the winner to receive $5,000. After the prize money was handed out, the rest of the proceeds were evenly distributed between Speedway Children’s Charities and the Oklahoma Children’s Hospital.
WEEKEND WIN
Peyton Shook shook up the competition during Saturday night’s 32-car shootout at the Mike Bos Chassis Craft Junior Dragster Nationals.
The Florida racer got an .024-.035 advantage at the start over Arizona racer Kade Renoll in a final-round win. Shook posted a solid run of 8.099 seconds at 75.83 mph against an 8.06-second dial-in.
Renoll broke out with his run of 7.923 seconds at 82.75 mph against a 7.93 dial-in.
Although the 18-year-old Shook has been a winner all over Florida, he considered Saturday’s win the biggest of his career.
His “Grim Reaper” car had a lightning fast .008 start to beat the Lightning machine of Pennsylvania driver Nathan Mendenhall in the quarterfinals. He was able to defeat New Jersey racer Paul Stalba in the semifinal round despite a slower .051 reaction time.
“We were consistent other than the semifinal,” he said. “We were ugly, but the other driver was uglier. After the round before, I didn’t want to go red. I was like I’m not going to give it up.”
He was cautious at the starting tree for good reason. Renoll advanced to the final after Gage Rachford, his opponent in the semifinals, fouled at the start.
Still, the day belonged to Shook, who started racing at Bradenton Motorsports Park when he was 11. He was a standout in other sports, but it finally came to a point when he felt the need to concentrate on racing.
“I quit two sports to drag race and it’s been worth every bit of it,” Shook said. “My basketball and football teams were winning a lot and it was hard to give them up. But every minute, I’ve loved drag racing. You have a lot of focus. It took me a long time to master the finish line and I’m still working on the starting line.”