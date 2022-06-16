The Jonesborough Coach Pitch All-Star team is looking to raise funds for its upcoming trip to the Little League state tournament on July 8 in Columbia.
Jonesborough advanced to the state tournament by winning last week’s district tournament. It began with a 9-1 win over Unicoi County last Friday. The girls proceeded to defeat Bristol 15-4 on Saturday and won 14-3 against Bristol again on Sunday.
Former David Crockett star athlete Wesley Dulaney serves as manager with Ian Cross, Matthew Christian, Julie Rollins and Josh Thomas as the other coaches.
Players are: Quinnlyn Christian, Claire Cross, Sadie Dulaney, Alyssa Holden, Raelynn Jenkins, Gabriella Johnson, Harper Loyd, Isabella Machado, Damaris Martin, Mya McKinney, Maddisyn Morrow and Madison Thomas.
Those interested in contributing the fundraiser to offset expenses can visit the team’s page at gofundme.com