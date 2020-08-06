HAMPTON — Picture a movie set with people hustling every which way.
The director suddenly pulls you out of the audience and asks you to play the lead role, but you don’t have any idea what your lines are.
Got it?
That’s how Hampton junior quarterback Conor Jones must have felt when he was thrust into the starting role on the football team last fall.
“Last year, early in the season, I probably didn’t trust (Conor) as much as I should have and learned that I could later on in the year,” Hampton head coach Michael Lunsford said. “Conor had never played quarterback in his life, even coming up through the youth league and middle school. He had always played running back and last year he got thrown into that role because he was the man that could do it.”
Another year older is another year wiser as the old saying goes, and Jones definitely feels the same way.
“Last year started off pretty rough,” Jones said. “I had a rough first couple of games, but once I found the tempo and flow of the game at quarterback, it was a blessing from the Lord that I was able to do what I did.”
The Bulldogs finished up the season last year at 9-3, but lost on a controversial ending to Oneida in the second round of the playoffs, 14-12.
“I feel like every year is one that we’re able to come out and prove what we’re able to do,” Jones said. “As far as last year goes, it’s more of making a statement that we can be better each and every year, if the Lord is willing.”
Lunsford remarked that Jones could play any position on the gridiron and that he is destined to make an impact on the defensive side.
“He’s a stud for us on offense, but I’m not sure that he’s not a better defensive back than he is a quarterback,” Lunsford said. “His open-field tackling is absolutely superb. His ability to run the football is strong. We’ve had some guys that are elusive and some that are strong.
“Conor looks like the small and elusive kid, but he runs with a lot of power. Last year, in the game against Oneida, they had a linebacker that was about 6-foot-2 and 220 and Conor ran him over.”
According to Lunsford, Jones has also grown up in the past year and will be looked to as a leader, even as a junior.
“Maturity-wise, it’s a complete 180 (degree turn),” Lunsford said. “He’s tremendously improved. This time last year, we’re still trying to teach him the offense, work on his footwork and stuff like that. Now, I can leave him with the other young guys and he can coach them up.
“It’s a credit to his work ethic and he does a lot of stuff outside on his own.”
Jones was also a member of last season’s basketball team that earned a state berth, but the novel coronavirus shut down the TSSAA state tournament before it even started.
“Being able to play in that atmosphere in the sub-state was definitely a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Jones said. “I wish we would have gotten the opportunity to go play at the state just for that experience.
“Playing for Coach (Ned) Smith is amazing, honestly because he puts so much effort and time into going into film and helping us get prepared for the games.”
Jones remarked there are some similarities in playing for Lunsford and Smith — two coaches that are known for being detail-oriented.
“The preparation for the games is very similar,” Jones said. “Both of them go in deep as far as film study and take all kinds of notes to make sure that their teams are prepared for the upcoming games. I think that is huge in determining how successful the team will be.”